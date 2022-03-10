JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Andy Stager walked into St. Matthew's Anglican Church in Southmont not long after he had discussed war with his 17-year-old daughter.
"She said, 'Dad, since I've been alive, for as long as I've been able to understand, there has been wars going on'," he said. "'Why? I see the news of hospital bombs, children dying, and a country that at the beginning of the year was just like any other. Now, 2 million people are in exodus, not knowing how they are going to, and there's a faction that doesn't care.'"
Stager had no clear answer for his daughter.
"It's difficult to talk to that 17-year-old and make sense of this when I can't make sense of it," he said.
Stager was one of 13 people whom gathered for a 6 p.m. prayer vigil for Ukraine on Thursday at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 334 Southmont Blvd.
The Rev. Doug Blakelock knelt on the floor in front of the altar, his congregants kneeling in pews behind him.
The prayers they offered included for people in Ukraine and Russia who don't want war, for those who go to render aid, for peace to those who have loved ones in danger, and gratitude for people who have opened their homes to refugees.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed at least 549 civilians, including 41 children, the United Nations said. An additional 957 or more civilians have been injured, and more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, according to the U.N.
"It's encouraging to pray with other people," St. Matthew's parishioner Marion Kush said after the vigil. "And its an opportunity to stand against evil, the drive for power and control."
Blakelock has a son in the U.S. military. He said two days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, his son called him to say he's being sent somewhere and won't be able to be contacted for 45 days.
"I don't know where he is," he said after the vigil.
Blakelock choked back tears at one point as he led prayers.
"I was thinking of a priest in our diocese who still has family in Ukraine," he said. "He is a first-generation immigrant to the United States, and his parents fought in one of the revolutions in Ukraine. And knowing the innocent civilians who have been attacked and the children who have died, I was thinking of them."
Gathering for prayer has a real impact, the congregants, including Dayle Eckenrode, said.
"Prayer allows God's power to work in us, to move us to action," she said, noting the church's financial support of Ukraine through the Anglican Relief and Development Fund.
In addition, she was glad to hear Johnstown is set to open its doors to refugees.
Civic organization Vision Together 2025 has received a $100,000 grant from a private donor at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to build capacity to welcome Ukrainian immigrants to the Johnstown area.
At St. Matthew's, prayer vigils will continue to be held Thursdays at 6 p.m. during Lent.
"Prayer conquers armies, and we believe that," Blakelock said. "We wield the greatest power in the world."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.