STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – St. Francis appeared to be warming up the bus for another trip to the Northeast Conference women’s basketball championship game. The Red Flash had just taken an eight-point lead on a pair of Jenna Mastellone free throws 3:10 into the second half, and Wagner’s top player – all-NEC forward Emilija Krista Grava – was on the bench with three fouls.
The Seahawks, though, had other ideas. And they made them a reality.
Wagner held St. Francis to just 19 points over the last 16:50 and four Seahawks stepped up to score in double figures in Grava’s stead as the Red Flash’s season – and the college career of Bishop McCort product and Hooversville native Haley Thomas – came to a close, 70-57, in the conference semis on Wednesday night at Spiro Sports Center.
St. Francis, which opened the conference slate with nine straight wins and was seeking its 13th NEC title, finished the campaign 14-9.
“Definitely disappointed and upset,” Flash senior point guard Karson Swogger said after scoring a team-high 19 points.
“Wagner’s a defensive-minded team. We just didn’t execute what we wanted to.”
Thomas collected eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, moving into 14th place on SFU’s all-time rebound charts. She also brought the ball upcourt much of the night as Wagner’s press denied Swogger the ball.
The 5-foot-9 forward battled all game, being forced to the bench with a bloodied lip for a couple of minutes in the third quarter.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed that we didn’t get the win,” Thomas said. “I’m just proud of what we have accomplished these past four years. Even this year, when we didn’t know if our season was going to go. I’m proud we made the playoffs.”
While the NCAA has granted players an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, Thomas confirmed it was her final game. Swogger said she’s still considering returning for her extra year.
Katie Dettwiller and Jada Dapaa also scored eight for the Flash. Mastellone finished with seven points.
After trailing most of the first half, St. Francis had taken control of the game early in the second half. That evaporated quickly, though, as Wagner’s Kate Tokuhara and Laniya Miller canned 3s. Another trey by freshman Marisa Sanchez-Henry allowed Wagner to take a 48-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
Flash coach Keila Whittington said she was happy to be in that position with 10 minutes left. However, SFU, which was shooting better than 50% at halftime, was just 3-for-13 from the floor in the fourth quarter. The Red Flash also had
21 turnovers.
Wagner went on a 16-4 run to start the final frame. A 14-point deficit was too much for the Flash to overcome with just over 5 minutes left.
“They kept the momentum going in the fourth quarter,” Whittington said, “and we couldn’t get it back.”
Whittington said the idea was to focus on stopping Wagner’s inside game and dare them to make 3-pointers. The Seahawks went 8-for-16 behind the arc.
Khaleah Edwards led Wagner with 16 points, while Sanchez-Henry, Tokuhara and Zhaneia Thybulle combined for 37 -- Thybulle’s 12 all in the fourth period. They were averaging 23.1 entering the game.
“Our girls were refusing to be denied. They were going to do anything they had to,” Wagner coach Heather Jacobs said.
The Red Flash were supposed to play Wagner at DeGol Arena Feb. 18-19 but the series had to be cancelled because of COVID protocols. The teams then finished with identical 12-4 marks in the conference, but the Seahawks garnered the higher seed by sweeping Mount St. Mary’s to complete the regular season after the Mount already had clinched first place.
St. Francis swept the Seahawks last year.
The teams ended the first half knotted at 27-27, despite St. Francis’ 14 turnovers. Swogger scored nine points and the Flash limited Grava -- who scored 50 in two games against the Mount -- to just two points and four shots.
Sanchez-Henry’s two 3-pointers were the difference in Wagner holding a 16-11 edge after one quarter. St. Francis had 10 points in the paint and 10 rebounds but only attempted one shot behind the arc.
Lili Benzel changed that 21 seconds into the second period, scoring her only first points on a trey from the top coming off a downscreen and a pass from Swogger.
Wagner still pushed its advantage to six, but St. Francis went on a 9-0 run taking its first lead when Swogger got the hit-ahead pass from Thomas, loaded up and made a 3 with 3:39 left in the half.
