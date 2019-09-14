St. Francis University is seeking requests from residents and nonprofit organizations for community service projects to be performed Oct. 1 as part of the eighth annual Reaching Every Door (RED) event.
Hundreds of students from the university will take to the streets in Loretto, Cresson, Gallitzin, Ebensburg and surrounding areas that day to complete community service projects as a way to say thank you for the support from surrounding communities and nonprofit organizations.
Requests for community service projects can be submitted by Sept. 24 by contacting the St. Francis University Center for Student Engagement at 814-472-3005, option 1.
