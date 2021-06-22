St. Francis University has adopted a test-optional admission policy for most of its programs.
That will allow undergraduate applicants to choose whether or not to include standardized testing scores, such as ACTs or SATs, on their applications.
“Our Catholic, Franciscan mission implores us to continue to seek ways to keep a St. Francis University education accessible to today’s students,” university President, Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R. said in a release.
“By making standardized test scores optional in our undergraduate admissions process, we are ensuring tomorrow’s students can focus their college search on selecting the right-fit institution.”
The decision to adopt this policy comes after a pilot study was completed.
“A strong performance in rigorous high school coursework and co-curricular involvement has always been a most important measure in St Francis University’s holistic admission review,” associate dean of admissions Bobby Anderson said.
“The policy change, coupled with recent financial accessibility initiatives, will help deserving students pursue access to higher education and ultimately contribute to the region’s workforce needs.
“We look forward to helping students focus on realizing how their own gifts and talents can translate into personal success at St. Francis University and beyond.”
The university will continue to require standardized testing scores for degrees such as accelerated MBA, master of human resource management, nursing, occupational therapy and physician assistant science.
