A record-setting performance by senior guard Andy Zuchelli helped propel the North Star boys’ basketball team into the second round of the PIAA Class AA playoffs as the Cougars defeated Homer-Center 64-53 Saturday afternoon at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
The District 5 champion Cougars (23-3) advance to face Bloomsburg, a 48-45 winner over Mountain View, on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
Zuchelli’s game-high 38 points not only fueled the North Star victory, that standout effort also enabled him to become North Star’s all-time career scoring leader as he surpassed the previous mark set by Drew Shubik.
“For these guys, this win was huge,” said North Star head coach Randy Schrock.
“They were in the Elite 8 last year, and with Andy being a senior, you can see the look in his eye that he’s pushing with everything he’s got to get us back to that point. We took care of business today, and we’ll look at tomorrow, tomorrow.”
“All of my hard work paid off over the years,” Zuchelli said. “I couldn’t be prouder of all my guys for helping me get these points The win was more important, because we had a lot of fun during states last year and we wanted to get back there.”
Hunter Stevens added 13 points for the Cougars.
Homer-Center concluded a 17-10 campaign.
“We started off a little slow, and it was an uphill battle the whole way,” said Wildcats head coach Bob Rado.
“When we got it close, we kept turning it over and couldn’t cut it any closer.”
The District 6 third-place finishers were led by Ryan Sardone’s 23 points, with Jaden Evanick contributing 12.
Zuchelli’s hot hand staked the Cougars to an early double-digit lead, as he hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and put up 13 points in the frame as North Star went up 18-7.
An 8-2 run in the second quarter capped off by a Zuchelli bucket gave the Cougars their biggest advantage of the first half at 26-11, but the Wildcats battled back with 3-pointers by Jon Gearhart and Drew Kochman to eventually cut the deficit to eight in the final two minutes.
North Star led 30-20 at the break, but a third-quarter Homer-Center surge led by Sardone subsequently made it a one-possession game in the final minute of the period.
Sardone scored six straight to pull the Wildcats within 38-35 with 39 seconds left, but Zuchelli answered with a 3-pointer to make it a six-point margin heading into the fourth.
Evanick’s jumper closed the gap to 46-41 with just under six minutes left, but the Cougars responded with a Zuchelli drive to the hoop and a Stevens breakaway layup.
Homer-Center stayed within striking distance, but with just over two and a half minutes to play, a Drew Lane putback followed by a Brock Weimer 3-pointer opened up a 60-47 lead that put the Cougars in command down the stretch.
The contest also marked the final game for Rado, as the longtime Wildcat mentor is stepping down after a 35-year career.
“A big part of my life has ended right now as far as basketball goes,” Rado said. “I’m proud of the kids and proud of the school. They’ve given me everything they could.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.