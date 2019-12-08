SOMERSET – Andy Zuchelli scored a game-high 33 points, including an impressive 17 in the third quarter to lead the North Star Cougars over the Shanksville-Stonycreek Vikings 68-33 to capture the 9th Annual Pine Grill Roundball Classic Championship. Zuchelli took home tournament MVP honors in the process.
“We came out in the first half a little slow, but we recovered in the second half,” Zuchelli said. “I am just happy we got the win, and my teammates played great this weekend.
“Last night I gave the team a long halftime speech and we came out flat,” Cougars coach Randy Schrock said. “The ball goes through Zuchelli’s hands and when we need a bucket, he is our go to guy, but give Coach (Matt) Long and Shanksville some credit.
“They played sound defense and made us work tonight, but we just finished a little better.”
Long, in his first year at the helm for the Vikings, was impressed with Zuchelli’s effort.
“I thought we did a decent job containing him in the first half, but in the third quarter he did what he does,” Long said. “I told my team we play these guys three times in 20 days, so we need to learn from this. And this is a great learning opportunity.”
The first quarter saw both teams struggle from the floor shooting with Shanksville-Stonycreek holding a one-point lead near the middle of the quarter as the Cougars’ Hunter Stevens stole the ball and finished with a dunk, which seemed to inspire the North Star bench. The Cougars scored the final 10 points in the quarter and led 13-4.
In the second quarter, the Vikings began to claw back into the game closing the gap to five with 3:30 left in the half, but a late Zuchelli basket made it 25-17 at the half in favor of North Star.
In the third quarter, an impressive show was put on by Zuchelli. Time after time, North Star found open players on the transition game, and Zuchelli was unstoppable scoring 17 in the quarter making it a 50-26 game after three.
In the fourth quarter, both teams began to empty the benches with the North Star man-to-man defense continuing to create opportunities, while the Vikings just had a tough time getting the shots to fall, and the defending tournament champs fell by a final of 68-33.
In the consolation game earlier in the night, the host Somerset Golden Eagles fell to Everett 53-46.
Everett had a commanding lead of 29-15 at the half, but credit the Golden Eagles with cutting it to one point with four minutes left in the game. Everett got a clutch three-pointer from Josiah Seese, one of his five in the game, to stretch the lead back out to four, and the Warriors hit their foul shots late to help set the final.
Selected to the all-tournament team were Zuchelli, Stevens and Brock Weimer, all from North Star; Luke Reedy, from Shanksville-Stonycreek, Aiden VanLenten, from Somerset, and Seese, from Everett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.