PHILIPSBURG – Senior running back Jake Zazvrskey rushed for three touchdowns as Bishop Carroll Catholic shut out host Philipsburg-Osceola 32-0 on Friday night in the Mountain Conference.
The Huskies improved to 3-2. Philipsburg-Osceola slipped to 1-4.
Bishop Carroll opened the scoring on senior quarterback Hunter Dumm’s 1-yard touchdown at 10:25 of the second quarter. Senior Joey Bernard kicked the extra point.
Zazvrskey broke an 86-yard touchdown run with 6:13 left in the opening half to set a 13-0 score.
Dumm had a 48-yard touchdown run with only 45.8 seconds showing in the second quarter to set a 19-0 halftime score.
In the third quarter, Zazvrskey added touchdown runs from 12 yards with 10:03 on the clock and from 15 yards at 5:12.
Bishop Carroll will travel to Huntingdon on Friday. Philipsburg-Osceola will host Central on Friday.
