D’Andre Sampson and Jon Updyke are two leaders on a Greater Johnstown team combining a heavy youth movement with some game experience, as the Trojans attempt to rebound from a string of three straight losing seasons that produced only one win.
Sampson is a versatile senior who can play just about any of the skill positions on offense and strong safety on defense.
Updyke is a physically gifted and athletic sophomore who received valuable playing time during his first campaign, including his taking on the quarterback duties during the final two games of the 2020 season.
“Jon is just a smart young man. He has size. What he has between his ears and his abilities, it’s just an amazing thing,” third-year Trojans head coach Bruce Jordan said. “He caught onto the offense really well at the end of the season after an unfortunate accident to (starting quarterback) Symeon Kobal.
“He just came on in. The Tussey Mountain game was really exciting,” Jordan said of a season-ending 35-32 setback.
Updyke and the Trojans drove within sight of the end zone before the visiting Titans thwarted a potential game-winning pass.
“He made it very exciting and competitive,” Jordan said.
“Unfortunately, one dropped ball is the difference between a win and a loss. He brings that extra X factor to us.”
The Trojans went 0-9 last season and are 1-28 during the past three seasons.
Playing an always difficult schedule in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference doesn’t make the road any easier for Greater Johnstown.
But Jordan hopes players such as Updyke and Sampson will help point the team in the proper direction.
Updyke went 31 of 58 for 439 yards, four TDs and three interceptions in starting the final two contests. Overall, he had 51 completions for 635 yards, seven touchdowns and four picks.
Updyke also had a team-high 505 rushing yards on 69 carries last year.
Sampson caught 21 passes for 394 yards and two TDs in 2020.
“We can move D’Andre Sampson all over the field,” Jordan said. “We can play him at quarterback and not have a drop-off. We can play him at receiver and not have a drop-off. We can play him at running back and not have a drop-off.
“He’s so dynamic in what he can do. He helps on defense because he’s a former quarterback and he can see a lot of things in the pass game and he knows how to fill gaps from the strong safety position. Being 6-2, 190 pounds doesn’t hurt us. The ability to run a 4.5 40 is really good for us.”
The Trojans have another versatile threat in Julian Toney, who “can play all over the field,” Jordan said.
Junior Tavione Thomas rushed for 336 yards and had 138 receiving yards with a combined five touchdowns a year ago.
Kiere Clark, Anthony Atwood and Aijah Gibson help form “a stable of running backs,” the coach said. Thomas and Damoni Roebuck are “X factors,” Jordan said.
“We have a lot of young players who actually did play last year, so they have some experience,” Sampson said. “I feel like if we put in the work, like we have, we’ll be all right in the season.”
“I’ve never seen such a group of guys work as hard as they do,” added Updyke. “Even though we’re not the biggest team, we have heart.”
On the line, Deyaon Jones-Buchanan, Michael Butler, who is 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, and Hayden Miller (6-4, 310) will be key contributors.
“We’ve got some size on the line now, but we’re really young on the line,” Jordan said. “I don’t have any returning starters from last year, so everyone is brand, spanking new.
“That’s a tough adjustment. The good news is we have a lot of size.”
The Trojans are looking to take a positive step forward after three straight losing seasons that followed a run of championship success.
“I like the fact that our skill guys are very talented and we have a couple returning starters,” Jordan said.
“A lot of game experience because we played Jon at the end of the season. Coming into his sophomore season he is stronger and faster.
“I’m liking the depth that we have at the quarterback position. I like where we are when it comes to our running backs. Those are the positives. The negative is we’re young again this year.
“I wish we could get a little bit older, but that’s a positive and a negative at the same time.”
