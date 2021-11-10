The Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball team will return to the court after more than a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mountain Cats, led by ninth-year coach Mike Drahos, will play a pair of contests at Frostburg State University on Friday and Saturday in a four-team event with Shepherd University, Davis & Elkins University and the host Bobcats.
Pitt-Johnstown plays its home opener at the Sports Center against West Virginia State University on Nov. 17.
The young Mountain Cat squad is led by returning redshirt sophomore guards Olivia Fasick and Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper and redshirt sophomore forward Ashley Norling.
Drahos’ team will look to bring the returning experience and newcomers together to make the program’s third straight appearance in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Tournament.
Pitt-Johnstown, coming off of a 16-13 overall record and fifth-place finish at 11-11 in the PSAC Western Division in 2019-20, welcomes back Fasick, who took over the starting point guard position as a true freshman two years ago. Fasick, the Mountain Cats’ third-leading scorer at 10.3 points per game, also led the Mountain Cats in assists (120) and steals (66). Fasick ranked 61st in NCAA Division II in total steals, 68th in assists and 69th in both steals per game (2.28) and assists per game (4.1).
Clapper also returns to the Pitt-Johnstown backcourt. After coming off of the bench and playing in all 29 games in 2019-20, Clapper plays tenacious defense. As a freshman, her 48 steals and 1.66 steals per game ranked second on the team behind Fasick. Clapper also gave the Mountain Cats 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
In the paint, Norling returns for her second season after playing in 25 games as a freshman.
Norling’s 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game both ranked second on the team, while her 11 blocks and 28 steals were both tied for fourth.
Forest Hills graduate Madeline Cecere is a freshman who will be among a group looking to fill the other starting forward spot. Cecere had more than 500 rebounds and led the Rangers to four straight District 6 championships as well as an appearance in the PIAA semifinals in 2021 and quarterfinals in 2020.
Coach Drahos will also look to Mansfield University transfer Kendyl McKissock, redshirt freshman Kylah Franklin and freshmen Cassidy Crawford and Molly Wagoner to compete for the other starting forward position.
McKissock played in 18 games as a freshman for the Mountaineers, while Franklin will make her collegiate debut after being a McDonald’s All-America candidate at Bishop Ireton High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
A transfer from Ashland (Ohio) University and a two-time all-Ohio second-team selection, Crawford will compete for a starting spot with the ability to play both the guard and forward positions. The Willard, Ohio, native averaged 19.6 points per game for her career. She finished her high school career with 1,640 total points and 896 rebounds.
Wagoner, a 6-foot-2 forward, averaged 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks per game and as a senior at Mifflin County High School.
Redshirt freshmen Peyton Alazaus, Hayden Taylor (Juniata Valley) and Krista Troyer, and Davis & Elkins (West Virginia) College transfer Alana Belknap and Kalei Carson add depth.
