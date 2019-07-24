Area youth baseball players are invited to learn from the best at a clinic Aug. 4 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Johnstown Oldtimers, Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Tribune-Democrat are teaming up to offer the youth baseball clinic in conjunction with the 75th anniversary celebration for the All American Amateur baseball Association national tournament, which runs Aug. 5-10 at the Point and other area fields.
Coaches for the clinic will include former AAABA managers and players from Johnstown, and members of the New Orleans team.
Young baseball players who sign up early will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win two tickets to attend the AAABA Hall of Fame banquet on Aug. 3 at the Pasquerilla Conference Center.
The tickets are provided by The Tribune-Democrat and the Johnstown Oldtimers.
“The youth clinic is a very special part of AAABA Week,” said Nicole Waligora, the CVB’s sports travel program coordinator. “The kids who participate have a unique opportunity to learn from coaches who have experienced baseball at a very high level. The AAABA Tournament is an event that truly brings the community together, and the youth clinic plays a big role in achieving this goal. From the standpoint of a CVB, we understand that in order to have a successful event, community support is essential. Community support is one of the main reasons that the national tournament is still very relevant even in its 75th year.”
“We’re excited to be working with the Oldtimers and the CVB to give local ballplayers this chance to learn from individuals who have played and coached at a high level,” Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer said. “Hopefully we’ll have a field full of kids out there having fun.”
The keynote speaker for the Hall of Fame dinner will be Roberto Clemente Jr., the son of the late Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder.
One entrant will be selected at random from all who sign up by 5 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Parents can sign up their children now at form.jotform.com/61735706586970.
Nelson Figueroa, who will enter the Hall of AAABA Fame this year, is expected to appear at the youth clinic. Figueroa pitched for the 1994 tournament-winning Brooklyn franchise, then played for several big-league organizations before serving as the New York Mets’ radio analyst for several seasons.
