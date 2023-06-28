The Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team produced one of the program’s most successful seasons in 2022-23, then said a figurative good-bye to a group of five four-year starters.
“This is the youngest team we’ve had in a long time,” said veteran Pitt-Johnstown coach Bob Rukavina after the Mountain Cats announced their three-player recruiting class of 2023-24.
Indeed, opportunities abound at the Sports Center after those heavy graduation hits on a 20-11 team that reached the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament. Among the missing will be four-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Defensive Player of the Year John Paul Kromka, the team’s top scorer and rebounder.
The Mountain Cats are in a rebuilding mode after Pitt-Johnstown made its fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament last season and first since 2008-09.
“All the guys we’re bringing in are going to have an opportunity in some capacity,” said Rukavina, entering his 35th season with a 548-373 record. “We’ve got three upperclassmen at our guard spots. We have a redshirt freshman, Nick Watts, a pretty skilled guy too. There will be some competition at guard. We think they’re all pretty talented guys.”
The Mountain Cats landed 6-foot-2 guard Vinnie Cugini, who averaged 42.7 points a game as a senior at Aquinas Academy in Pittsburgh this past season and broke the WPIAL all-time scoring mark set in 1993 by Valley High School's Tom Pipkins. Cugini earned PIAA Class A Player of the Year honors in 2022-23 and finished with 3,179 career points as a four-time all-state selection.
His scoring average led the nation in 2022-23, according to MaxPreps.com.
“He’s a really tough kid. He rebounds well. He plays hard,” Rukavina said of Cugini. “His team really needed him to score to have any chance of winning. It’s a small Class 1A school.
“People would say, ‘He takes a lot of shots.’ But he shot better than 50% from the field. He comes from a great family. He’s a Pittsburgh kid.”
Rukavina also added recruit Ryan Koch, a 6-4 guard from Berks Catholic High School in Reading. Koch collected 1,009 career points and led the Saints to two straight PIAA District 3 Class 4A championships and back-to-back state playoff appearances.
“He’s a legit 6-foot-4. He’s athletic. He really can shoot the ball,” Rukavina said. “His range extends to the parking lot. He showed an expanded offensive game during his senior season with his pull-up jumper and his dunks.”
Pitt-Johnstown’s third recruit, Gavin Headings, is a 6-8 forward from Pickerington Central High School in Ohio. He scored 10 points and had eight rebounds in the Ohio High School State Athletic Association (OHSSAA) championship game.
Pickerington Central won the state crown in 2022 and was runner-up this past season.
“His high school team is near Columbus, Ohio, and they won the state’s biggest classification in his junior year,” Rukavina said. “His senior year they lost the championship game. They were a pretty talented team. They were really loaded.
“We think his best days are ahead of him with us. He’s a skilled kid who can play inside and outside.”
Pitt-Johnstown will miss three graduated guards, Joe Batt, Drew Magestro and Jared Jakubick. Kromka and Caiden Landis are big men who finished their Mountain Cats careers.
“Andy Zuchelli, a North Star (High School) kid, came off the bench last year,” Rukavina said of the 6-2 junior. “We’re hoping he takes a big step up. He played really well at guard at the end of the season. We’re hoping he steps in and has confidence. He will get a big opportunity now.”
Berlin Brothersvalley graduate and former PIAA Class 1A Player of the Year Elijah Sechler, is a redshirt sophomore guard.
“He’s going to have more opportunities this year,” Rukavina said. “He’s a tough kid, a hard worker.”
Others who will bring experience to the guard position are junior Ryan Smith, redshirt sophomore Andrew Shull and sophomore Will Kromka.
“We’re hoping Ryan Smith takes a big step up and becomes a consistent leader. He’s basically started two years,” Rukavina said. “Andrew Shull was PSAC Western Division Freshman of the Year and second-team All-West (in 2022-23). He’s another good kid who works at his game.”
