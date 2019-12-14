CRESSON – Redemption seemed to be the theme for local wrestlers at the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius on Saturday.
Tristan Pugh and Kaden Cassidy each made the most of their final chance to win Panther Holiday Classic titles. Westmont Hilltop’s Max Yonko was competing in the tournament for the first – and last – time but he wanted to erase the sour taste left in his mouth by a disappointing performance in last season’s District 6 tournament.
“That’s everything, especially coming into here and seeing a lot of people from District 6,” Yonko said. “I thought maybe I could redeem myself from last year. It was definitely not the end that I wanted to happen, but sometimes you’ve got to fall to pick yourself back up.”
Or make other people fall.
Yonko hit a first-period headlock to pin North Allegheny’s Ben Grafton to cap an impressive run to the 285-pound title. Yonko went 5-0 in the tournament with four of his bouts ending early, including three by fall.
“He’s really coming into his own, as far as what he’s doing on the mat, his approach before he goes out and just going out there and executing,” Hilltoppers coach Matt Beaujon said.
“You don’t get many chances to hit some of the moves he was hitting in those last few rounds, and he took advantage of the situation. He didn’t hesitate and he ripped them.”
The Hilltoppers finished third in the team standings behind Class AAA power North Allegheny and fellow District 6-AA team Glendale.
“We did well,” Beaujon said. “Early season tournaments are meant to figure out where you are and need to go.
“We performed well in some spots and, in some other spots, I can see where we need improvement. To come out of here with third place is nice, but we’ll move on from here.”
Pugh, a Shanksville-Stonycreek senior who wrestles for Berlin Brothersvalley, captured the 145-pound crown while Cassidy, a Bedford senior, claimed the 138-pound championship.
“It was one of the big goals for this year,” said Pugh, an Appalachian State recruit who finished third at Mount Aloysius each of the past two seasons. “It’s usually the first tournament of the year. Get that first ‘dub’ out of the way and try to roll this undefeated streak the whole way.”
Pugh improved to 6-0 on the young season by pinning Mercer’s Alex Chess in the finals. Pugh came close to pinning Chess in the first period without scoring a takedown. He built a 7-2 lead before ending up in a nearly identical situation. After taking a shot from the neutral position, he was able to stack Chess and get the fall without ever being awarded a takedown.
Checkmate.
“Apparently he was pinned the first time, but they missed it,” Pugh said.
“(Berlin coach Sal Lascari) said ‘Set him back.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ And back it went.”
Cassidy, who has signed with Division I George Mason, finished second at Mount Aloysius last season. There were no such problems this time around, as he outscored his opponents 74-8, including a 15-2 victory over North Allegheny’s Max Stedeford in the championship match.
“I feel like I still could have wrestled a little bit better on my feet,” Cassidy said of his performance in the finals. “I definitely could have wrestled better on top. Could have gotten a few more tilts, but it’s hard to do that when long kids kind of just lay there.”
His 12-4 semifinal victory over Ivan Morris – a Fargo All-American from Douglas County High School in Colorado – was Cassidy’s closest match of the day.
“He actually got third at Fargo,” Cassidy said. “He lost to some good ranked kids by a couple of points.”
After finishing third in the PIAA tournament twice, Cassidy is working hard to win a championship as a senior.
“Just getting better – top, neutral, improving my conditioning – try to get that state title,” he said.
