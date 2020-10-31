BOSWELL – Connor Yoder rushed for 245 yards on 26 carries, including two touchdowns, and threw for another three scores as North Star posted a season-high in points and overwhelmed Shade 41-18 on Friday night.
“I was proud of the guys’ effort,” said North Star coach Bob Landis about his team, which bounced back from a sloppy 26-21 loss at Blacklick Valley last week. “We had a game last week where we made some mistakes. We told our guys we can’t make the same mistakes this week, and we didn’t. Hats off to our guys for coming back to work.”
Yoder, the Cougars’ freshman quarterback, had his best game to date in his young career.
In the first half, Yoder threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to junior Carter Weible that came only a minute after Shade got on the board first.
At the start of the second quarter, Yoder muscled his way into the end zone for a 10-yard score which made it 20-6 Cougars.
Later with a little under three minutes to play in the half, Yoder streaked up the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown that put the Cougars ahead 27-12 going into the break.
“The offense we run, everything goes through the quarterback,” said Landis about Yoder’s maturity. “He’s really embraced what we’re trying to do offensively and it showed tonight.”
Yoder threw just five times in the game, but was 4-for-5 for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
Although the passing attempts were few and far between, he put the game away in the second half with his arm.
With under two minutes to play in the third quarter, he rolled out and found Mitchel Pristas for a 24-yard score.
Then, in the early stages of the fourth, he connected with Ethan Yoder for a 1-yard touchdown on a third-and-goal play from the 1-yard line to ice the Panthers.
Ty Maluchnik added 50 yards rushing on 12 carries, including a 4-yard touchdown burst in the first half.
Shade’s first play from scrimmage was a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braden Adams to wideout Kaden Koleszarik.
In the second quarter, the pair hooked up for an 85-yard touchdown that cut North Star’s lead to eight, 20-12.
Koleszarik finished with nine catches for 207 yards, including the two long touchdown scores. Throughout the season, Shade’s best offense was the tandem of Adams and Koleszarik.
“Kaden really had to step up with Vinny (Fyock) being hurt since Week 2,” said Shade coach Don Fyfe about his dynamic duo. “Braden and him really have a connection. You can tell they play basketball together, and it’s kind of neat to see.”
For the second straight week, Adams used his legs to keep the chains moving for the Panthers. Adams, being the only ball carrier for the Panthers, rushed for 131 yards on 20 carries, most of them being direct snaps back to him.
Shade, being without a true kicker on the roster, was forced to go for a 2-point conversion after all three of its scores.
All three conversion tries failed, killing any real chance Shade had to fight back and tie the game.
“Tonight, we were just so inconsistent,” said Fyfe about his inexperienced and undermanned squad which finished the season with a 1-7 record. “We would make some really good plays, and then we’d go two or three plays where they would gouge us. It was just one of those nights.”
North Star (2-6) visits Conemaugh Township next week in what will be the final game of the season for both teams.
“You can throw the records out (for next week’s game),” said Landis about the upcoming rivalry game with Conemaugh Township. “It’s going to be a real good football game to close out the year.”
