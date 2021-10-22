BOSWELL, Pa. – Through a steady, chilling mist that dampened the second half of Friday’s game at War Memorial Field, the North Star Cougars held off a hard-charging Blacklick Valley squad on their way to a 20-8 victory.
Without senior tight end Ethan Yoder in the lineup, North Star (3-5) leaned on his younger brother, sophomore Connor Yoder, to guide the offense.
Yoder, the Cougars’ dual-threat quarterback, rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown while passing for 152 yards and two scores.
“Our offense is heavily based on quarterback play,” North Star coach Bob Landis said. “He’s a sophomore. He still makes mistakes at times, but he played well tonight.”
Splitting carries with Ethan Smith, Yoder helped the hosts navigate 64 yards in 10 plays – nine rushes – with Yoder’s 3-yard run crossing the goal-line. An 11-yard swing pass to Smith set up the Yoder score.
The teams traded possession with a pair of Vikings punts sandwiching a Yoder fumble at the Blacklick Valley 30. The Vikings’ second punt, from the North Star 45, pinned the Cougars at their 1, leading to a safety when North Star was called for holding in the end zone on a Yoder dropback.
North Star, which led 6-2 after the first quarter, moved the ball to the Vikings’ 23 on their next possession, but back-to-back holding calls halted momentum and forced a punt from the Blacklick Valley 45.
The Vikings (1-8) used back-to-back first-down gainers by Josh Hessler, who led the Vikings with 61 yards on the ground, to jumpstart a lengthy march that went as deep as the North Star 4 before a false start on fourth-and-2 pushed the ball back to the 9. On the ensuing snap, Braydon Brown scrambled out of danger but was stopped short of the line to gain, giving the ball to the Cougars.
It was the first of three turnovers on downs by the Vikings, who moved the ball well in spurts throughout Friday’s contest, all while going toe-to-toe with the Cougars when the second half turned into a defensive battle.
“The kids played hard,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said.
“That’s a really solid, physical high school football game.”
“Our defense played hard as heck, and we always do. Offensively, we ran the ball. I was so proud of our offensive line. We had a lot of good things (Friday).”
From its own 6, North Star went 94 yards in eight plays with a 30-yad pass to Carter Weible and an 11-yard dart to Mitchel Pristas getting the ball to midfield. From there, Yoder scrambled to the Vikings’ 28.
A 10-yard pass to Pristas set up late-half touchdown toss as Yoder scrambled to his right to avoid the pass rush, threw across his body and against his momentum to Weible, who took the ball into the end zone. North Star led 12-2 at the half.
When Blacklick Valley’s opening possession of the second half stalled when Gino DiPaolo was stopped a yard short of a first down on a 7-yard pass from Brown, North Star kept the ball largely in Yoders hands while relying on his legs to take the ball to the Vikings’ 29. A 14-yard pass to Tim Tretter set up a series where the teams traded holding penalties on back-to-back attempts at a third-down snap. The third try was the most charming for North Star as Pristas hauled in a 16-yard pass from Yoder, and also the conversion pass, making it 20-2.
The Vikings reached the end zone on their response drive as Cody Williams’ 26-yard rush sparked the 67-yard trek that paid off on a 2-yard run by Brown. An unsuccessful conversion pass left the score at 20-8 with 29 seconds left in the third, where it stayed for the remainder of the game as the teams slogged through a quarter that saw both teams flagged multiple times.
North Star, which was penalized 10 for 106 yards, held the ball for the bulk of the period but couldn’t finish either drive thanks in part to post-whistle penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct.
“I think starts with our discipline,” Landis said. “We sometimes let our emotions get to us. That was evident (Friday), but they’re passionate about trying to win a football game. So I understand it, but we have to get that under control.”
North Star will travel to Marion Center in its Week 10 WestPAC-Heritage crossover game; Blacklick Valey will be at Penns Manor next week in its interconference clash.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
