Senior Bryce Yoder was eager to join his Greater Johnstown High School teammates on the Trojan Stadium practice field for reasons that extended beyond the excitement of a new season or moving past the uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
After seeing nearly two full seasons lost to an injury, Yoder appreciates the opportunity to play at his running back and linebacker spots for coach Bruce Jordan’s Trojans.
“With all the COVID-19 going on, I didn’t think I would have a senior season,” said Yoder, who missed his junior season and nearly all of his sophomore year due to a knee injury. “I’m definitely blessed to have a season after not being able to play two years when I was out with the ACL tear.
“It definitely feels good to be out here. I’ve got to take it all in.
“This is the last year. I’ve got to go hard.”
Yoder showed promise as a freshman on the 2017 team that went 8-4. He averaged 4.4 yards a carry when he got the ball on a talented team that won a playoff game against Bradford.
High expectations accompanied his sophomore season, but Yoder suffered the knee injury in a season-opening loss to Central Cambria. He missed the rest of the 2018 season. Complications to the injury cost him his junior year.
“He showed us a lot of promise as a freshman. We were expecting some big things coming out of his sophomore year,” said Jordan, a second-year head coach whose team is coming off a 1-9 season. “The first game, he barely makes it to the second quarter and he tears his ACL. This year, we’re expecting a lot of that promise to come back. He’s gotten a lot leaner. He’s got a lot stronger.”
The Trojans look to improve after winning just once in their past 20 games.
“We’re still growing,” Jordan said. “We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores last year. We’re still a young team. But we’ve got some very significant promise for some of our seniors who were playing when they were freshmen.”
Senior Symeon Kobal and freshman Jon Updyke are quarterbacks looking to replace Sammy Barber, who had 3,431 career passing yards, including 2,010 last season. Kobal appeared in four games as a
junior. Updyke, the younger brother of former Trojans QB Jeremy Updyke, was a Point Stadium Award nominee for a six-touchdown game against Bishop McCort Catholic in a junior high game in October.
“Symeon Kobal looks like he’s going to be the guy, but Jon Updyke is a promising freshman, a finalist for the Point Stadium Award,” Jordan said. “It’s a good dogfight to have.”
Kobal is 6-foot-3, 177 pounds, and in his first varsity season. Updyke is 6-2, 165, giving the Trojans size and strong arms at the position.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Kobal said. “I wouldn’t say we’re where we need to be, but the coaching staff and the players have come together the best this year.
“Our speed is a big factor. As long as we get out wide, it will be tough for anyone in this league to compete with us.”
Sophomore Tavion Thomas rushed for 124 yards and two TDs on 31 carries last season. He caught six passes for 75 yards.
A solid group of receivers includes seniors Aijahn Tisinger (13 catches, 164 yards) and Quasir Stephens (10-212), junior D’Andre Sampson (7-171) and sophomore Ibn Shaheed (12-245).
“We feel real confident this year,” Tisinger said. “We’ve been in the weight room. We’ve been putting in the work in the summer. The intensity is up. We’ll be ready this year. Our strength is our speed. We get outside, nobody is stopping us with our speed.”
Last season’s leading tackler, senior Jack Thomas, returns. The 5-11, 225-pound two-way lineman had 65 stops. Defensive back Stephens had 32 tackles and two interceptions. Junior linebacker David Herring had 27 tackles and two sacks.
“This year, I feel like we’ve got a lot more improvement,” Jack Thomas said. “We’ve got a lot more participation. Ever since COVID-19 started, a lot of us were bummed. We’ve gotten a lot closer the past few weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.