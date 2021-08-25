Connor Yoder has come through in big moments in sports, and the North Star sophomore is hoping that he can translate his successes on the wrestling mat and baseball diamond to the football field.
“I’ve been in high-pressure situations before,” Yoder said.
“Being a quarterback, I’m in high-pressure situations a lot, where you have to make a good throw and can’t turn the ball over.”
Two years ago, Yoder pitched a complete-game shutout for the Martella’s Pharmacy baseball squad in the semifinal round of the Pony-13 World Series in Whittier, California.
He placed fifth at 152 pounds in the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships in March.
Now, he’s hoping to build on a freshman football season that saw him throw for 769 yards and eight touchdowns – as well as nine interceptions – for the Cougars.
“I feel pretty good this year,” Yoder said. “Obviously, the game changes a lot from junior high to varsity. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it to be that fast, but it’s slowed down a lot already from last year to this year.”
Yoder also led the Cougars in rushing, with 621 yards to go along with two touchdowns.
“He’s the key to the whole thing,” coach Bob Landis said.
“The style of offense that we run, everything runs through the quarterback. Having a dual-threat quarterback makes the whole thing go.”
Landis would love to see Yoder’s calm demeanor in critical situations rub off on his teammates.
“That’s what I’m hoping is going to materialize,” the coach said. “I’m hoping that he can take his experience from those big moments and take the guys and make them better. That’s huge for the development of the football team, when you have those guys.”
Yoder’s top two targets – wide receiver Carter Weible (27 catches, 471 yards, four touchdowns) and tight end Ethan Yoder (14, 170, three) – are back in an offense that has seven returning starters. The defense returns the same number of starters.
Having a year of experience playing for Landis should play dividends. Last year was his first with the Cougars after nearly a decade as Somerset’s head coach. Trying to teach new offensive and defensive schemes during a pandemic was less than ideal, and Landis believes his team is already ahead of where it was at this point in 2020.
“Night and day difference,” he said. “I do not even know how to put that into words. From an implementation standpoint, last year, we were just trying to get in there and get lined up. This year, we’re trying to coach it and improve it. Having an offseason has made a big difference already.”
Ethan Yoder is one of nine seniors Landis is counting on to help turn things around.
“The positive is our seniors have really taken on leadership roles,” he said. “They’re understanding the offense and defense and teaching it to younger guys.
“Just the change from guys learning stuff to teaching is huge.”
The roster includes about 35 players, up about seven from last season, and Landis said the Cougars will continue to play a junior varsity season.
“My philosophy is you have to play football to get better,” he said. “We’re committed to playing a JV schedule. We’re committed to getting those kids playing time.”
