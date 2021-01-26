CRESSON – Brandon Yeoman’s first varsity wrestling match was worth the wait.
The Penn Cambria sophomore scored a technical fall in the final bout Tuesday night to give his Penn Cambria team a 37-30 victory over Richland.
“It feels good because we have been working at it for a while,” the 189-pounder said after the Panthers got on the mat for the first time in a campaign pushed back nearly two months. “We wanted the season to come earlier, but it couldn’t.”
Penn Cambria (1-0) made up for lost time, jumping out to a 26-0 lead, although 18 of those points came on forfeit victories by Austin Wagner (215 pounds), Bane Mallory (106) and Bryce Proudfit (113).
Sophomore Mason Raymond used a third-period reversal for a 4-3 victory over Ethan Cafeo at 285 pounds, and Trent Hoover, a highly touted freshman, got his varsity career jumpstarted with a 17-1 technical fall over Caden Milne at 120 pounds.
Ethan Zukus pinned Brody Vinglish at 126 pounds to get Richland (1-2) on the board, and a forfeit victory by Allen Mangus made it 26-12.
Penn Cambria’s Trey Talko gave his team a big boost at 138 pounds. The junior led 2-0 entering the third period before scoring a takedown and pinning Caleb Shore to extend the Panthers’ lead to 20.
“He will give you 100% every time, and I love him for it,” Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said of Talko, whose older brother, Brock, was a state qualifier for the Panthers in 2018. “He lives in the shadows of his older brother. He didn’t wrestle much. He came out and he’s just a grinder. He’s a worker. He’s a workaholic, in the classroom, in the sporting arena, wherever he is, he just works.”
The fall turned out to be big, as the Rams won the next four bouts.
Austin Syfert scored an 11-3 major decision over Nathan Little at 145, and state medalist Cooper Warshel picked up a 16-0 technical fall over Austin McCloskey at 152.
Brayden DiPaola followed with a wild, 13-7 victory over Braden Pfister at 160.
“The kid works like crazy,” Richland coach Mike Naglic said of DiPaola. “He loves the sport. He works out like crazy. He does all of the extra stuff. He does extremely well for a kid that’s only been wrestling three years.”
Jason Cutuli pinned Lucas Dorsch at 172 to bring the Rams within two points at 32-30 with one bout to go. That put all of the pressure on Yeoman.
“To come out here and win the match for the team, it feels good,” Yeoman said. “There were a little bit of nerves. I never wrestled a varsity match before.”
He took much of the drama out of it, building a 10-1 lead after the first period and 13-1 after two. A takedown and set of nearfall points in the third ended it early and gave the Panthers the victory.
“He wasn’t intimidated,” Niebauer said of Yeoman, who didn’t look as physically intimidating as Flowers. “A lot of pressure, the match is on the line, you’ve got a kid that’s taller than you, bigger than you.”
Naglic expected the dual to go down to the wire.
“It kind of went how I thought it was going to go,” he said. “I just hoped to be on the other end of it. I knew it was going to be close and come down to some matchups.”
Niebauer said his team could have wrestled better, but he was pleased to get the victory.
“The kids wrestled well,” he said. “We’re rusty – absolutely rusty – but there’s no asterisk beside those Ws. We’ll take it. We’ve got some things to build on.”
The dual was contested under strict protocols designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as two mats were used, allowing one to be cleaned while the other was in use. Wrestlers from each team wore masks during competition, chairs used for wrestlers on the bench were spread 6 feet apart and only parents of Penn Cambria wrestlers were allowed to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.