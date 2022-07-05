Six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning – highlighted by Brady Yard’s go-ahead grand slam – boosted Laurel Auto Group to a thrilling 11-10 come-from-behind victory over O on Tuesday at Roxbury Park.
Laurel Auto Group smacked two home runs on the day. Yard’s in the sixth inning and first-inning blast from Jax Miller.
Cam Colwell, Ryan Bushey and Josh Little each had two hits in the win with Miller chasing in three runs.
Kolson DeSocio had three hits for O while teammates Connor Helm, Jake Bredl, and Landon DiBeradin each had two knocks.
