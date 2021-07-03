HARTFORD, Conn. – Altoona first baseman Mason Martin knocked his 10th, 11th and 12th home runs of the season over two games of a doubleheader at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. However, the Curve were unable to overcome the Yard Goats in a Hartford sweep, 7-5, 2-1, on Saturday night.
The Curve fell behind 4-0 in the first game after a four-run second inning for the Yard Goats. Willie MacIver and Manuel Melendez hit back-to-back home runs to chase Altoona starter Osvaldo Bido out of the game. Bido took the loss allowing four runs in 1 1/3 innings.
MacIver blasted two more home runs in the game, including a two-run shot in the fourth off Cam Alldred and a solo shot off in the sixth off Cristofer Melendez. The three-home run, six-RBI contest for MacIver was a high for any opponent against the Curve this season.
Altoona scored three runs in the fourth inning, fueled by a two-run home run from Martin. Later in the fifth, Daniel Amaral and Martin both hit solo shots off Hartford starter David Hill. It was the fourth multi-home run game for a Curve batter this season, and the second for Martin.
Hill earned the win on five innings pitched with five runs allowed. Hartford pitcher Reagan Todd picked up his second save of the campaign in the contest.
In the second game, Altoona was held hitless through the first four innings by Yard Goats starter Matt Dennis. Martin came to the plate to lead off the fifth inning and launched his third home run of the day to even the game at 1-all.
Hartford reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Taylor Snyder off Altoona starter Omar Cruz. Cruz allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings in his second start in Double-A, taking the loss.
The Curve were unable to manage a hit off the Yard Goats bullpen over the final two innings, despite getting the tying runner to second base with two outs in the seventh. Julian Fernandez earned his first save of the season by recording the final out of the contest.
Altoona will conclude its series in Hartford at 7:05 p.m. Sunday night. The two teams are an even 2-2 on the series.
