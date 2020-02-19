BERLIN – In a battle between two evenly-matched basketball teams, having a player with seemly boundless energy running up and down the court can give a squad that little extra push that it needs.
Senior Lexi Yanosky provided fourth-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley with that boost on Wednesday night in the Mountaineers District 5 Class A quarterfinal contest against visiting Fannett-Metal, the No. 5 seed.
Yanosky scored a game-high 22 points with 12 rebounds and was a great facilitator to Berlin’s inside game, as the defending PIAA champions defeated the Tigers 58-42. The Mountaineers earned a berth in Tuesday’s semifinal opposite top-seeded Shanksville-Stonycreek, a 53-24 winner over Forbes Road. The 7 p.m. contest is slated to be played at Somerset High School.
“We don’t really have a game plan, we just try to play as a team,” Yanosky said. “We know where each other are out on the court and try to work for the best shot that we can. I was open at times and was able to hit some shots. We knew that they were going to be athletic and that they were going to be quick and we just had to adjust accordingly.”
Brianna Hunt added 20 points and 12 rebounds for Berlin (14-9), which also got 10 points and eight boards from Kylie DeArmitt.
“This team is very special,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Rachel Prosser said. “Each of these 15 players with just two seniors on the squad, they all work hard in practice and we are all continuing to learn.
“We are hoping that we are peaking at the right time the way that we did last year and I know that they are going to bring everything that they have in every game.”
Brynn Hartman and Hailey Hill each scored 11 points for Fannett-Metal, which got 10 rebounds each from Hill and Lynzie McClure along with nine boards from Jenna Hoffman.
The first quarter was low-scoring with the teams tied a 9 with 1:50 left. Berlin Brothersvalley ended the frame on a 6-2 run to take the lead and never trailed again.
Fannett-Metal pulled to within two, 15-13, on a Hill basket to open the second quarter, but the Mountaineers kept chipping away and were up 23-18 at the half.
Berlin Brothersvalley got the separation it needed in the third quarter as Yanosky heated up from 3-point range with three of her five treys coming in the frame as the Mountaineers built their lead to 45-32 heading to the fourth. Berlin Brothersvalley outscored the Tigers 13-10, maintaining a double-digit lead in the final quarter to set the final.
“We battled, but in the third quarter things started to slip away,” Fannett-Metal coach Todd Best said. “We got disorganized on defense and started to rush too much on offense, taking some uncharacteristic shots and turned the ball over.”
