Westmont Hilltop 66, Somerset 6
132-David Ray, WH, forfeit. 138-Stephen Hanley, WH, forfeit. 145-Roy Dunn, WH, dec. Ethan Hemminger, 7-2. 152-Hudson Holbay, WH, forfeit. 160-Felice Panebianco, WH, pinned Jacob Stahl, 1:30. 172-Hunter Holbay, WH, pinned Caleb Lambert, :50. 189-Tanner Dluhos, WH, forfeit. 215-Noah Gresh, WH, forfeit. 285-Donovan Vogt, S, pinned Nate Perrin, 2:15. 106-Abbigail Garner, WH, forfeit. 113-Connor LaMantia, WH, forfeit. 120-Dorian Hanley, WH, dec. Josh Augustine, 6-4. 126-Luke Benner, WH, forfeit
Records: Westmont Hilltop 4-0; Somerset 0-4
Penn Cambria 37, Richland 30
215-Austin Wagner, PC, forfeit. 285-Mason Raymond, PC, dec. Ethan Cafeo, 4-3. 106-Bane Mallory, PC, forfeit. 113-Bryce Proudfit, PC, forfeit. 120-Trent Hoover, PC, tech. fall Caden Milne, 17-1 (3:46). 126-Ethan Zukus, R, pinned Brody Vinglish, 1:18. 132-Allen Mangus, R, forfeit. 138-Trey Talko, PC, pinned Caleb Shore, 4:52. 145-Austin Syfert, R, maj. dec. Nathan Little, 11-3. 152-Cooper Warshel, R, tech. fall Austin McCloskey, 16-0 (4:50). 160-Brayden DiPaola, R, dec. Braden Pfister, 13-7. 172-Jason Cutuli, R, pinned Lucas Dorsch, 1:51. 189-Brandon Yeoman, PC, tech. fall Andrew Flowers, 17-1 (4:51).
Records: Penn Cambria 1-0, Richland 1-2
Forest Hills 48, Bedford 17
172-No match. 189-Ashton Dull, B, tech. fall Dalton Gable, 15-0 (4:14). 215-Ceaton Hale, B, pinned Ryan Shaw, 4:41. 285-Cooper Lingenfelter, B, pinned Kirk Bearjar, :33. 106-Isaiah Shilcosky, FH, forfeit. 113-Tony DiPoala, FH, forfeit. 120-Hunter Forcellini, FH, pinned Thomas Steinbrunner, 1:22. 126-Easton Toth, FH, maj. dec. Camden Koontz, 13-0. 132-Jude Martyak, FH, forfeit. 138-Jackson Arrington, FH, pinned Ashden Koontz, 1:04. 145-Tye Templeton, FH, dec. Jacob Dawson, 5-2. 152-Dustin Flinn, FH, pinned Matt Batzel, 1:50. 160-Ryan Weyandt, FH, tech. fall Connor Clarke 17-1 (2:55)
Records: Forest Hills 4-0; Bedford 1-2
Berlin Brothersvalley 53, Portage 6
285-Cory Jose, BB, pinned Brayden Crum, 2:20. 106-No match. 113-No match. 120-Gabe Latuch, BB, dec. Anthony Coukart, dec. 7-1. 126-Hunter Cornell, BB, forfeit. 132-Landon Wellington, BB, maj. dec. Tanner Trusik, 11-1. 138-Charlie Fisher, BB, forfeit. 145-Hunter Sharpless, BB, forfeit. 152-Conlin Gair, BB, forfeit. 160-Jon Wolford, P, pinned Logan Webreck, 1:58. 172-Nic Gerber, BB, forfeit. 189-Grant Mathius, BB, maj. dec. Braedan Oravecz, 13-2. 215-Brady Boburchock, BB, forfeit
Monday
Ligonier Valley 60, Yough 6
145-Ryan Harbert, LV, forfeit. 152-Ryan Jones, LV, forfeit. 160-Abe Mundorff, LV, forfeit. 172-Jesse Turner, LV, forfeit. 189-McKinley Shearer, LV, forfeit. 215- Billy Sugden, LV, forfeit. 285-Killian McWhorter, LV, forfeit. 106-No match. 113-Josh Harbert, LV, forfeit. 120-James Brown, LV, forfeit. 126-No match. 132-Bruce Krieger, forfeit. 138-Korvyn Johnson, Y, pinned John Manges
Elizabeth Forward 39, Ligonier Valley 24
138-Justin Patton, EF, pinned John Manges. 145-Ryan Harbert, LV, pinned Alexander Wardropper. 152-Caden Brock, EF, pinned Ryan Jones. 160-Abe Mundorff, LV, pinned Blake Caruso. 172-Jesse Turner, LV, dec. Richard Prokop, 5-4. 189-Tiberius Ten, EF, pinned McKinley Shearer. 215-Billy Sugden, LV, forfeit. 285-Nicholas Murphy, EF, pinned Killian McWhorter. 106-No match. 113-Josh Harbert, LV, dec. Emanuel Gardner, 4-2. 120-Damon Michaels, EF, pinned James Brown. 126-Dylan Bruce, EF, forfeit. 132-Austin Wilson, EF, dec. Bruce Krieger, 6-4
