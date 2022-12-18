Barnesville Doan Ford Invitational: In Barnesville, Ohio, Bishop McCort Catholic finished in fourth place as a team as Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest, Sam Herring and Devon Magro all won individual titles on Saturday.
At 120 pounds, Bassett won four straight bouts by technical fall to earn gold. Bassett defeated Rootstown junior McEwuen 21-5 in the final.
Forrest pinned John Marshall senior Ethan Cook in 31 seconds in the 126-pound final. Forrest won by fall in 1:03 and 1:01 before earning a 20-4 technical fall over his semifinal opponent.
At 132, Herring won 3-2 over his teammate Jackson Butler. Herring won by fall in 1:03 and 1:20 and notched a 13-4 major decision in the semifinals. Butler defeated the second and third seeds on his way to the final. He recorded two pins in 46 seconds and 3:56 to advance as well as a 4-3 overtime victory in the semifinals.
Magro earned gold at 138. The No. 2 seed earned a 19-0 technical fall over top-seeded Ryan Martin from Park South. Falls in 43 seconds and 1:14, along with a 16-1 technical fall and forfeit advanced Magro to the final.
Owen McMullen finished fourth at 144. McMullen recorded a fall, major decision and technical fall to advance to the semifinals, where he lost 10-3 to eventual champion Reese Stephen from Barnesville.
Queen of the Mountain Tournament: In Mill Hall, Bishop McCort Catholic's Lane Fordyce, Jovie Forrest, Jordyn Fouse and Raegan Snider all won individual titles on Sunday.
Bishop McCort's Alyssa Favara and Yana Noronha finished in second, and Myah Miller took third.
Bishop McCort finished in third place as a team.
King of the Mountain Tournament: In Mill Hall, four Chestnut Ridge wrestlers medaled on Saturday.
Freshman Dominic Deputy dropped a 6-2 decision to Northern Lebanon's Aaron Seidel in the 107-pound final. Deputy won by fall in 1:54 and 1:32 to advance to the semifinals.
At 114, Easton Mull took fourth place. Mull lost to eventual champion Luke Willochell from Greater Latrobe in the semifinals, and lost 5-0 in the third-place bout to Franklin Regional's Tyler Kapusta.
Calan Bollman (145) finished in sixth, and Kobi Burkett (127) took seventh.
United Tournament: In Armagh, Cambria Heights' Levi Firm (250 pounds), Conemaugh Township's Carter Christ (87) and Landon Ray (115), United's Connor Riffer (108) and Westmont Hilltop's Owen Dluhos (101) won junior-high titles on Saturday.
Conemaugh Township's Jacob Furda (130) and Hayden Miller (80), Ligonier Valley's Carter Bizup (101), Richland's Chase Tresnicky (138) and Westmont Hilltop's James Hill (210) finished as runners-up.
