Eight Ligonier Valley football players were named to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League all-Allegheny Conference team.
Tight end Miles Higgins and center Jude Grzywinski were first-team selections on offense. Defensive lineman Derek Fox and defensive back Nick Beitel were selected to the first-team defense.
Running back Beitel and wide receivers Grant Dowden and Matthew Marinchak were listed on the second-team offense. Inside linebacker Higgins, outside linebacker Kaden Faas and defensive back Dowden earned spots on the second-team defense. Quarterback/defensive back Haden Sierocky and kick returner Beitel were honorable-mention honorees.
