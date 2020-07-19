ZAMBA[mdash] Bernice 90, of Homer City, formerly of Seward, passed away at her home on July 18, 2020 while tending to her much-loved garden. Bernice was born on August 6,1929 in her grandmother's home in Boltz (Charles), PA to Paul and Lucille (Ooghe) Marabito. Bernice grew up in Robindale (…