Western Pennsylvania
Dry Run 10-0, St. Michael 7-4: In St. Michael, after losing in the completion of a game started on Monday, Zach Myers tossed a no-hitter while striking out 10 batters to even the series in the second contest on Sunday for St. Michael.
Colton Friese went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs for Dry Run (5-7) in the first game. Frank Ryder drove in two runs and Wyatt Appleby scored twice. Dry Run scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-7 lead.
Seth Richardson went 4-for-4 with four stolen bases and two runs scored for the Saints.
Sam Cobaugh (triple, two runs, two stolen bases) and Caleb Sorchilla (three RBIs) both produced two hits for St. Michael.
In the second game, Myers allowed three walks over his 99 pitches. St. Michael scored two runs each in the second and third innings.
Adam Cecere (double, triple), Sam Cobaugh (double) and Brycen Rearick (double) all amassed two hits for the Saints. Cecere, Cobaugh and Myers all drove in a run.
St. Michael 9, McConnellsburg 1: In St. Michael, Kirk Bearjar led the Saints (8-7) with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate in a win over McConnellsburg (12-2) on Sunday.
Cecere (double, two stolen bases, two runs), Rearick (double), Richardson (three runs, double), Jake Shope (two RBIs, two stolen bases) all had two hits for St. Michael, which scored four runs in the fifth to lead 9-1.
Cecere was the winning pitcher, allowing one run and striking out four batters over four innings. Jackson Kozlovac (double, two runs) earned the save, pitching the final three innings.
Gabe Stotler went 2-for-3 with a double to lead McConnellsburg.
Bedford 2-10, Latrobe 0-0: In Bedford, Rhett Frazier tossed a three-hit shutout in the first game while Andrew Lazor hit a grand slam to complement Jared Dowey’s 10-strikeout performance in Game 2 to sweep the Jethawks on Sunday.
Frazier struck out five batters and walked one in the first game. Drew Hall went 3-for-3 with a double. Isaac Whysong collected two hits and an RBI. Dowey provided a sacrifice fly in the third and stole two bases.
In Game 2, Lazor blasted a grand slam to center field in the third to break the seal on a scoreless contest. Dowey, Lazor and Lucas Nicodemus all scored twice. Bedford tallied five runs in the fourth to lead 9-0. A run in the fifth ended the game.
Dowey drove in two runs and homered to center in the fourth to help his own cause. The hurler allowed four singles. Frazier and Dowey combined to blank Latrobe in 12 innings.
Claysburg 10, St. Michael 5: In Claysburg, the hosts tallied a pair of four-run innings in the second and third to defeat the Saints on Friday.
Dylan Focht went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead Claysburg. Connor Oakes collected two hits and two runs. Tanner Oakes contributed three RBIs and two runs. Dawson Rightenour scored twice and Caleb Gampe drove in two runs.
Kyle Glass walked three time, stole a base, drove in a run and was the winning pitcher, fanning seven hitters over five innings in relief.
Cobaugh (two runs, triple, stolen base) and Sorchilla both provided three hits and an RBI for St. Michael. Josh Blanchetti and Richardson (double) both added two hits.
Both teams finished with 11 hits and 10 runners left on base.
