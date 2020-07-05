Western Pennsylvania
Bedford 10, St. Michael 0 (5): In St. Michael, Trenten Mellott tossed a three-hit shutout for the Hurricanes, as the visitors won their fifth straight game to improve to 5-1 on Sunday.
Bedford tallied five runs in the third to lead 7-0.
Mellott struck out seven batters. Calvin Iseminger went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Drew Hall and Matt Whysong each drove home two runs. Karson Reffner doubled and plated a run. Jared Dowey and Isaac Whysong (two runs) both brought home a run.
Josh Blanchetti led St. Michael (3-4) with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate.
McConnellsburg 11, Nanty Glo 1 (6): In Nanty Glo, visiting McConnellsburg tallied 11 unanswered runs to win via mercy rule on Sunday.
Caleb Hershey fanned 12 batters over 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball on three hits. Walker Funk’s RBI double tied it at 1-all in the fourth.
McConnellsburg added three runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth. Luke Fitz went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple for McConnellsburg (9-0). Matt Clippinger produced two hits.
Brandon Frank led Nanty Glo/X-Cel Physical Therapy with two hits.
Dry Run 20, Nanty Glo 2 (4): In Nanty Glo, Dry Run produced 20 runs over its last three at-bats to runaway with a victory on Sunday.
Kyler Goshorn topped Dry Run with three RBIs and three runs, while earning the victory on the mound. Wyatt Appleby supplied two hits and three runs. Wiliam Pepoernick drove in three runs and Austin Dell scored four times.
Ian McGhee topped Nanty Glo/X-Cel Physical Therapy (0-6) with two hits.
St. Michael 14, Nanty Glo 3 (5): In Nanty Glo, Caleb Sorchilla drove home four runs and collected two hits, including a double, and two runs scored in the Saints triumph over Nanty Glo/X-Cel Physical Therapy on Friday.
Sam Cobaugh (triple), Zach Myers and Brycen Rearick (three stolen bases) also pounded out two hits apiece. Jake Shope stole two bases and crossed home plate twice. Dan Blanchetti doubled and plated three runs.
Brad Madigan brought home two runs.
Jack Wurm led Nanty Glo with two hits, including a double. Ashton Younkim tripled and drove home two runs.
