Western Pennsylvania
Bedford 8, Somerset 3: In Somerset, Jared Dowey went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases to lead the Hurricanes past the Businessmen on Friday.
Bedford, which led 6-0 after the second, has won four straight games to improve to 4-1. Matt Whysong went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Bedford’s Karson Reffner doubled and finished with two hits and two RBIs. Andrew Lazor collected two knocks and two RBIs. Drew Hall finished with two hits.
Bedford’s Rhett Frazier went five innings, permitting one run and racking up five strikeouts.
Reese Kennell led Somerset (5-3) with two hits.
Ebensburg 19, Lilly 2 (4): In Lilly, visiting Ebensburg tallied 10 runs in the third inning to notch a victory over the Red Raiders on Friday.
Nate Wyrwas went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs for Ebensburg (2-2). Carter Seymour produced a three-run triple. Zach Malay doubled, scored three runs and drove in three runs.
Evan Becquet drove home three runs and scored twice, while Logan Gottshall collected two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Reece Werner plated two runs.
On the mound, Brayden Mennett started and did not allow a run over two innings for Ebensburg.
Zach Grove amassed two hits and an RBI for Lilly (0-6). Luke Shuagis doubled and scored a run.
St. Michael 14, Nanty Glo 3 (5): In Nanty Glo, Caleb Sorchilla drove home four runs and collected two hits, including a double, and two runs scored in the Saints triumph over Nanty Glo/X-Cel Physical Therapy on Friday.
Sam Cobaugh (triple), Zach Myers and Brycen Rearick (three stolen bases) also pounded out two hits apiece. Jake Shope stole two bases and crossed home plate twice. Dan Blanchetti doubled and plated three runs. Brad Madigan brought home two runs.
Jack Wurm led Nanty Glo with two hits, including a double. Ashton Younkim tripled and drove home two runs.
