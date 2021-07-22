Shortly after he won a world title on Wednesday, Bo Bassett got a congratulatory message from the wrestler who helped inspire him.
Spencer Lee, a three-time age level champion from Murrysville, sent a text to Bassett after the 14-year-old Bishop McCort Catholic student pinned Russia’s Alikhan Ashinov in the 45-kilogram final of the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Lee won a Cadet World title when he was 15 and then captured a pair of Junior World titles while he trained with Young Guns Wrestling Club, which was founded by Jody Strittmatter, a Cambria Heights graduate who won a pair of NCAA Division II titles at Pitt-Johnstown before transferring to Iowa, where he was a two-time All-American.
After one of the most storied high school wrestling careers in Pennsylvania history – he won his first 144 matches before falling in the state championship match his senior season – Lee followed in Strittmatter’s footsteps. He’s won three NCAA titles entering his final season of eligibility at Iowa and helped the Hawkeyes win the 2021 team title.
Bassett has often been compared to Lee, so hearing from his idol was especially meaningful.
“That was amazing,” Bassett said in a phone interview from Budapest. “I saw his name pop up, ‘Spencer Lee is typing.’ That was so cool that he sent a personal text to me.”
Lee would love to see Bassett follow his path.
“I just said, ‘That’s what I like to see, winning in dominant fashion. Win another world title. Win Cadets again, then win Junior Worlds, then commit to Iowa,' ” Lee said in a phone interview from Iowa.
Strittmatter often tells the story about how former North Star standout Nick Roberts inspired Lee to want to win a world title. Lee, who was a dominant folkstyle wrestler at the time, had been wondering what he could do to challenge himself, other than taking on older wrestlers. He made it his mission to become the best in the world in freestyle.
“I just remember (Roberts) talking about his experience and how it changed his outlook on the wrestling world,” Lee said. “I said, ‘Dad, I want to be a world champ.’ ”
After making the U.S. national team, Lee held a clinic that Bassett attended.
“Probably my second year of wrestling, Spencer Lee had his Team USA singlet on,” Bassett recalled. “That was really cool. He passed around – I don’t know if it was his Pan-Am medal or World Team Trials medal – but he passed it around. I was like, ‘I want to be like that. I want to be on a world team and be able to run a clinic.’ ”
Bassett was able to hold a few clinics of his own this year, then followed it up by winning the world title. He’ll look to add another in Greco-Roman in a competition that begins Saturday.
Roberts, who won a national championship at Pitt-Johnstown, died at age 23 in 2017. His mother reached out to Strittmatter after Bassett won gold.
“It’s an incredible family with the Young Guns kids in the past,” Strittmatter said. “The one that I started tearing up over was Bonnie Roberts asked if I would pass along congratulations to Bo and his family. We’ve talked about Nick and Bo and Spencer and how it’s related. For Nick’s mother to reach out (Wednesday) was really, really special.”
Max Murin, who won a pair of state titles at Central Cambria and is now a teammate of Lee’s at Iowa also contacted Bassett on Wednesday. Another Young Guns alumnus, Murin watched Bassett’s performance with more than a little interest.
“That was awesome,” Murin said. “I’ve known Bo ever since he started wrestling. I remember he was the smallest guy in the room. Seeing him win was great, but also how he’s grown as a person and as a wrestler. He’s got an awesome family.”
Murin told Bassett to keep working hard and get ready for the Greco-Roman competition. Like Lee, Murin also planted a seed about Bassett heading to the Midwest.
“Hopefully, he’ll become a Pennsylvania Hawkeye,” Murin said.
Mostly, Murin was just happy to see success out of Cambria County.
“That’s awesome,” he said. “I love Pennsylvania youth and high school wrestling. I love anyone coming out of my area and being good. It’s awesome seeing more kids have success in the sport of wrestling in the Johnstown area.”
More than a dozen current or former NCAA standouts have reached out to Bassett, including Sammy Sasso (Ohio State), Alex Marinelli (Iowa), Jason Nolf (Penn State) and Frank Molinaro (Penn State).
“He was amazed by that because he looks up to those guys,” Bo’s father, Bill Bassett, said.
