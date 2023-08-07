Women's Golf Association - Windber Country Club charity presentation

The Women's Golf Association of Windber Country Club recently held an event to benefit the American Association of University Women. The WGA presented a check for $1,222 to the AAUW. Front row, from left, Madeline Gyure and Kathy Howanek, each of the AAUW, and Kathy Long of Windber Country Club. Back row, from left, Pam Moot and Jane Keiper of Windber Country Club.

 The Tribune-Democrat

The Women’s Golf Association (WGA) of Windber Country Club held its annual Fun Day charity event on July 17.

The WGA presented a check for $1,222 to the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Kathy Howanek and Madeline Gyure officers of the local AAUW chapter, accepted the donation.

The AAUW’s mission is to advocate for the educational and economic advancement of women and girls. Kathy Long, Jane Keiper and Pam Moot represented the Women’s Golf Association of Windber Country Club during the presentation.

