The Women’s Golf Association (WGA) of Windber Country Club held its annual Fun Day charity event on July 17.
The WGA presented a check for $1,222 to the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Kathy Howanek and Madeline Gyure officers of the local AAUW chapter, accepted the donation.
The AAUW’s mission is to advocate for the educational and economic advancement of women and girls. Kathy Long, Jane Keiper and Pam Moot represented the Women’s Golf Association of Windber Country Club during the presentation.
