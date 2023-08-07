The Women's Golf Association of Windber Country Club recently held an event to benefit the American Association of University Women. The WGA presented a check for $1,222 to the AAUW. Front row, from left, Madeline Gyure and Kathy Howanek, each of the AAUW, and Kathy Long of Windber Country Club. Back row, from left, Pam Moot and Jane Keiper of Windber Country Club.