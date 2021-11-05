WINDBER, Pa. – With Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in attendance, it was a Windber Ramblers backfield cast featuring John Shuster, Nick Dom and Dylan Tomlinson along with a stingy defense pitching its fourth shutout that stole the show during Friday’s District 5-8 Class 2A semifinal at Windber Stadium.
Shuster scored three times while Tomlinson also added a touchdown as the unbeaten Ramblers turned away third-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley 27-0 in a rematch of a Week 7 showdown between the two WestPAC rivals.
The Ramblers (10-0), who topped the Mountaineers 20-6 in Berlin on Oct. 8, will face top-seeded Westinghouse in next Friday’s District 5-8 Class 2A championship at Somerset Area High School.
Tomlinson, who rushed for 73 yards, sparked Windber’s first drive with a 34-yard run to the Mountaineers’ 21 four plays before he toted the ball in from the 8. Jordan Wright notched the first of his three point-after kicks to make it 7-0 early in the first.
According to Tomlinson, a little bit of pre-kickoff hype went a long way for he and his teammates.
“He just came in and was hyping us up, telling us, ‘Go out there. These are your boys. Play together. Have a great time. Let’s win,’ ” Tomlinson said. “It’s great encouragement. A big idol coming into the locker room and supporting a small town.”
After a Berlin Brothersvalley three-and-out, Windber drove 52 yards in nine plays with Shuster’s plunge from the 2 raising the Ramblers lead to 14-0.
The Mountaineers (8-3) pushed the ball to the Rambers’ 7 on the ensuing possession before turning the ball over on downs on a fourth-and-4 snap that lost two yards on Pace Prosser’s screen to Carson Modrak.
As the Ramblers sputtered at their own 28 following their first big defensive stand, Cory Jose deflected a punt to give Berlin Brothersvalley possession at the Windber 35. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Mountaineers stunted the drive before it could get going as Prosser’s fourth-down pass to Cody Kimmel fell incomplete.
“Defensively, we were pretty stout,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “We gave them a couple of short fields. They stood tall again. Everyone talks about the offense, but that defense has been stout all year long.”
Windber moved the ball to the Mountaineers’ 22 on its next drive, but a broken play led to an 8-yard loss on a fumble that was pounced on by Shuster as the attack stalled at the 30.
A three-and-out by Berlin to open the second half led to Windber jumping its lead to 20 as a 50-yard drive was closed out by Shuster’s second 2-yard touchdown. Wright’s point-after kick was blocked.
Another Mountaineers’ three-and-out gave Windber the ball at its own 47, a steady 12-play drive saw Shuster carry the ball into the end zone again, this time from 11 yards away on the first snap of the fourth quarter. Shuster finished with 78 yards on the ground while Nick Dom, who also had an interception late in the first half, led the way with 84 yards on the ground.
Windber quarterback Aiden Gray passed for 81 yards with 73 covered on connections to Keith Charney.
Berlin Brothersvalley made one final push, getting the ball to the Windber 20 before three straight incompletions turned the ball over with 6:42 remaining.
Windber drove off the remaining time and seemingly scored a late touchdown as senior lineman Brady Russo punched the ball in from the 3, but an unsportsmanlike conduct flag against the Ramblers negated the touchdown even though it remained on the board during a period of confusion as the game’s final 67 seconds ticked off. The points were taken off of the scoreboard after the clock had zeroed out.
Miscommunication concerning Windber’s intent on the first-and-goal snap following a Ramblers timeout led to raised emotions from Berlin coach Doug Paul with the safety of his players on the field being his chief worry as Russo toted the ball with the Berlin sideline under the impression that a kneel-down was coming.
“Twenty years of coaching, I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Paul said. “That’s how kids get hurt. That’s my comment.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
