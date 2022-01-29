BEDFORD – With five champions and 13 place winners, Chestnut Ridge easily outdistanced the field as it claimed the team championship at the Thomas Automotive Family Tournament on Saturday at Bedford Area High School. Easton Mull (106 pounds), Brock Holderbaum (113), Calan Bollman (132), Trevor Weyandt (145) and Daniel Moore (172) each won their brackets while the Lions also saw one second-place finisher (Luke Moore at 160), three wrestlers take third, one at sixth, two at seventh and one at eighth.
“We wrestled really well this weekend,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “The boys get excited for this one because it's local. We are trending in the right direction for the state tournament series and are grateful for the opportunity ahead of us.”
Chestnut Ridge collected 268 points over the two-day event, topping Burrell (146), Athens (143.5), Beth-Center (138.5) and Northern (118.5) in the top five. Penn Cambria, at seventh with 114 points, was the only area squad aside from Chestnut Ridge to finish in the top 10.
Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover was the area’s other champion, taking the crown at 126. Daniel Moore’s triumph in the final at 172 came at the expense of a 4-1 decision over Somerset’s Rowan Holmes. Bedford’s Ceaton Hale was edged for top honors at 215, falling 3-2 to Willamson’s Mike Sipps.
Chestnut Ridge led the way in the third-place bouts, with victories by Ross Dull (120), Kobi Burkett (126) and Jack Moyer (152). North Star’s Colton Frazier (106) and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Grant Mathias (189) also took third while Meyersdale’s Trevor Donaldson (120), Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Harbert (138), Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat (189) and Penn Cambria’s Braedan Oravecz (215) ended their respective weekends in fourth.
Somerset’s Cole Clark (189) and Central Cambria’s Karter Quick (285) won their fifth-place matches with Somerset’s Michael Bridge (106), Logan Baker (132) and Zane Hagans (215), Conemaugh Township’s Tristen Hawkins (120), Chestnut Ridge’s Sam Albright (138), Penn Cambria’s Austin McCloskey (152) and Nathan Little (160), and Central Cambria’s Jon Hajzus (172) placed sixth.
Seventh-place bouts were won by Chestnut Ridge’s Aaron Ickes (120) and Nick Presnell (189), North Star’s Thaynal Miller (126) and Tim Tretter (145), Penn Cambria’s Jon Wolford (172) and Bedford’s Cooper Lingenfelter (285). Area eighth-place finishers were Cambria Heights’ Hunter Jones (106), Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert (132) and Chestnut Ridge’s Quentyn Riggleman (160).
