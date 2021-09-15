BLINN, Minn. – The Aberdeen Wings built a two-goal lead midway through the third period and defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-3 at the NAHL Showcase on Wednesday.

Tomahawks captain Holt Oliphant scored his second goal with 3:36 left in the third period, but Johnstown could not tally the equalizer.

Jacob Badal gave the Tomahawks a 1-0 lead 23 seconds into the first period with assists going to Sean Ramsay and Dustin Geregach.

Aberdeen’s Cade Neilson tied the game 2:30 into the period.

Geregach recorded his second assist on Oliphant’s second goal as Johnstown led 2-1 in the second.

Goals from Nate Mann and Chase Davis gave Aberdeen a 3-2 advantage. Hugo Allais’ tally in the third extended the lead to 4-2.

Johnstown’s Sam Evola made 26 saves. Jed Baliotti stopped 21 shots for Aberdeen.

