Windber Area senior midfielder Anna Steinbeck earned her second selection on the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state team, while Bedford junior midfielder Cole Taylor and Conemaugh Township Area junior midfielder Dylan Giffin were named for the first time.
Steinbeck saved her best for this past season. The senior scored a Windber single-season record 48 goals in 2022.
“It’s really exciting,” Steinbeck said. “The first time, it was exciting. The second time, it was a little more rewarding and exciting at the same time. I spent every year wanting to do more and wanting to get better. It just showed that I stayed consistent in my work. I’m just proud of myself, and I’m just blessed to have this opportunity and this honor.”
Steinbeck was a key fixture in helping the Ramblers win their second straight District 5 Class 1A title this season.
“It’s a testimony to her hard work,” Windber coach Paul Buza said. “I thought it was a no-brainer both years, to be honest with you. She works so hard on her craft year-round.
“She breathes and drinks soccer. It is a great achievement, no doubt.”
Steinbeck, who played in this year’s Santa Fund Soccer Classic, finished her career with with 104 goals and 68 assists over four seasons. She netted 12 or more goals in all four of her seasons. Steinbeck amassed 26 goals and added 23 helpers in 2021.
Windber went 19-1 this past season and outscored its opponents 152-9.
“I think our hunger to win, definitely,” Steinbeck said on what helped her team succeed. “We had some speed up top and we used that to our advantage. I just think we’re super-dedicated. Everybody talks about our offense, but really, you can’t win games without good defense. I think all over the field, everybody put their best effort in. Everybody really just gave their all to the team, and it made us work well together. Our chemistry was great.”
The unselfish Steinbeck was part of an offense that had three players score 27 or more goals and five athletes totaling at least 11 assists each.
“She was just as happy to score a goal as she was to help somebody else score a goal,” Buza said. “She was just a clear vocal leader on and off the field.
“All the young girls look up to her. Everybody wanted to be her. She was all-in. There was no doubt about that.”
Steinbeck and her classmates helped Windber go 71-7-1 over the past four seasons.
“Windber soccer has been such a blessing to me,” Steinbeck said. “The coaches, my teammates, everybody that I ever encountered, the community, it’s just been an amazing experience. I grew up in the program and I’m so happy to finish out in that same program with the same people and the same friends. My class, I’ve been playing with them since U-6. It’s been a long journey, and I’m super-grateful for all of it.”
Giffin was a key cog in leading the Indians to a 15-4 record in 2022. Conemaugh Township advanced to the District 5 Class 1A semifinals.
“Dylan is constantly working on his game throughout the year, and it shows,” Conemaugh Township coach Fred Mainhart said. “He plays on a highly competitive travel team and always works hard in practice. His skill set, dribbling, passing and an incredible shot make him a complete player. He does things on the soccer field that make you say, ‘Did I just see that?’ I believe aside from the stats, this is what makes him an all-state player.”
Giffin, who became the first all-state player from Conemaugh Township since Ethan Williams in 2019, totaled 22 goals and 11 assists in 2022.
“Dylan is a quiet leader on our team,” Mainhart said. “He leads by his play and his teammates notice that. While he is an elite player, he does not take any shortcuts to achieve success. His hard work and dedication to his team make him a huge piece to the success of our team.”
Taylor provided a record-breaking season for the 20-2-1 Bisons. Bedford earned District 5 Class 2A and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships this past fall.
“I feel that he was the best player in the LHAC this year,” Bedford coach Barrett Schrock said. “Not only did he score when it was easy, but he also scored against the best teams that we faced. This makes him uncommon. His scoring ability combined with his pace of play made it very hard for opposing defenses to cover him.”
Taylor compiled a Bedford single-season record of 47 goals and added 14 assists in 2022. He has 77 goals and 32 assists over his first three seasons.
“Cole has an extremely quick first step, tight technical skills, a rocket of a shot and breakaway speed to get in behind opposing defenses,” Schrock said. “The combination of these attributes allowed him to break a Bisons scoring record. The combination of his scoring ability and his willingness to set up his teammates make Cole a dual threat.”
Taylor became the second Bisons player in three seasons to earn all-state recognition, joining Chase DeLong in 2020.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
