Ten Windber football players highlight the 2021 all-Somerset County team. Junior running back John Shuster was named Offensive MVP and Matt Grohal was selected Coach of the Year.
Shuster totaled 1,407 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns on 155 carries. He averaged 9.1 yards per tote and compiled 10 100-yard rushing games in 11 contests. Shuster caught six passes for 63 yards and two scores as the junior scored 28 total touchdowns in 2021.
Grohal led the Ramblers to a 10-1 record. Windber earned WestPAC and Appalachian Bowl championships. The Ramblers dropped a 35-34 contest to Westinghouse in the District 5-8 Class 2A championship game.
Berlin Brothersvalley junior Holby McClucas was named Defensive MVP. The defensive end racked up 76 tackles, including 24 for loss, 91/2 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
He provided at least one sack in six separate contests, and notched two 11-tackle games.
The rest of Windber’s selections were seniors Keith Charney, Nick Dom, Gino Flori, Aiden Gray, Nathan Grohal, Brady Russo and Dylan Tomlinson and juniors Ethan Brady and Blake Klosky.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s picks were seniors Hunter Cornell, Carson Harding and Carson Modrak, juniors Ryan Blubaugh, Cory Jose and Grant Mathias and sophomore Pace Prosser.
Conemaugh Township seniors Jackson Byer and Billy Rouser and juniors Ethan Black and Tanner Shirley were selected. North Star’s honorees were seniors Carter Weible and Ethan Yoder and sophomores Ethan Eller and Connor Yoder.
Meyersdale juniors Collin Krause and Daulton Sellers, and Somerset seniors Ethan Hemminger and Spencer Marteeny were honored.
