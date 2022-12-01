Windber Area High School senior John Shuster earned offensive most valuable player honors, and Berlin Brothersvalley junior Cody Kimmel was named defensive MVP on the 2022 all-Somerset County football team announced on Thursday.
Windber’s Matt Grohal was tabbed Somerset County Coach of the Year after leading the Ramblers to the program's first District 5 Class 1A crown since 2008.
Shuster had an area-best 2,669 rushing yards on 226 carries, an average of 11.8 yards per run and 205.3 yards a game. The Windber running back surpassed 100 rushing yards in 11 games this season, and his 38 touchdowns helped Shuster lead the area with 234 points.
The Ramblers four-year standout finished his career with 6,720 career rushing yards and 100 touchdowns.
Berlin’s Kimmel made 92 tackles, with 46 solo stops and 18 tackles for loss of yardage. He averaged 7.7 tackles a game and had 2 1/2 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. Kimmel was a leader as the 11-1 Mountaineers shut out their first seven opponents and blanked eight teams overall, allowing only 98 points this season.
Grohal led the Ramblers to an 11-2 record that included a 14-0 victory over previously undefeated Northern Bedford County in the District 5 Class 1A championship game at Bedford.
The Ramblers won the program’s first district title under Grohal. Steelton-Highspire, currently a state semifinalist, defeated Windber in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
During the title run, Windber shut out six of seven opponents and allowed only seven points during a stretch from Week 6 through Week 12. The Ramblers had seven shutouts overall and gave up only 86 points all season. Windber's lone regular-season loss was 14-0 to visiting Berlin in Week 5.
Berlin and Windber each produced nine all-county selections.
Berlin, which finished as District 5-8 Class 2A runner-up and fell to current state semifinalist Westinghouse, had all-Somerset County players in seniors Ryan Blubaugh, Cory Jose, Will Latuch, Grant Mathias, Holby McClucas and Josiah Rock and juniors Kimmel, Pace Prosser and Aidan Ream.
Windber’s all-county selections included seniors Zack Betcher, Dominic Bifano, Ethan Brady, Jake Hostetler, Blake Klosky, Shuster and Luke Woodley and juniors Bryson Costa and Collin Marx.
Conemaugh Township had five all-county picks in seniors Ethan Black, Thor O'Shipp, Tanner Shirley and Nathanael Snoeberger and junior John Updyke.
North Star’s four all-county picks included senior Cody Hause, juniors Ethan Eller and Connor Yoder and sophomore Ethan Smith.
Meyersdale had two all-county picks in seniors Collin Krause and Daulton Sellers.
Somerset produced one all-county selection in sophomore Rowan Holmes.
