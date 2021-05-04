BEDFORD – For the third time in his career, Windber senior Matthew Kozar earned the District 5 Class 2A boys tennis singles title on Tuesday. Kozar defeated Somerset’s Mckay Ross 6-0, 6-0 in the finals.
“I am very proud of the job that Matthew has done all season,” Windber coach Joe Podrebarac said. “He is an extremely hard worker and a great leader to the younger players on our team. We are looking very forward to preparing for the state tournament over the next couple of weeks.”
Kozar, the undefeated No. 1 seed, beat Bedford’s Isaac Arnold 10-1 in the quarterfinals. He topped Tussey Mountain’s Liam O’Hagan 10-0 in the semifinals.
Ross, the No. 2 seed, defeated Windber’s Braydon Wojcik 10-0 in the quarterfinals, then followed up with a 10-5 victory over Bedford’s Nick Beard in the semifinals.
Kozar previously won singles titles in 2018 and 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
Kozar will face the District 10 champion in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A singles tournament on May 28-29 in Hershey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.