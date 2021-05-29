HERSHEY – Windber Area senior Matthew Kozar finished third in the PIAA Class 2A singles tennis tournament on Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Kozar, a three-time District 5 singles champion, dropped a semifinal match to North Catholic junior Nicolas Scheller 6-3, 6-0. He defeated Western Wayne’s Lenny Maiocco 7-5, 6-3 in the consolation match.
Kozar earned his spot in the semifinals by winning both his matches on Friday, besting Cathedral Prep’s Thomas Prichard 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the tournament and Lewisburg’s Evan Cecchini 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinals.
Lancaster Country Day’s Nile Abadir defeated Scheller in the championship match 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4.
Kozar has committed to play tennis at NCAA Division I St. Francis University in Loretto.
