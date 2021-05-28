Matthew Kozar

Windber senior Matthew Kozar awaits a return shot from an opponent during the District 5 Class 2A singles tournament on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Bedford. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HERSHEY – Windber Area senior Matthew Kozar won both of his matches in the PIAA Class 2A singles tournament on Friday at the Hershey Racquet Club.

The three-time District 5 champion defeated Cathedral Prep senior Thomas Prichard 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round and Lewisburg senior Evan Cecchini 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinals.

Kozar meets North Catholic junior Nicholas Scheller in Saturday’s semifinals at 8 a.m. Both the championship and consolation matches are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Richland senior Vignesh Elangovan dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Western Wayne senior Lenny Maiocco in the first round on Friday.

In the doubles tournament, Somerset junior Mckay Ross and sophomore Liam Egle fell 6-2, 6-0 to Fairview seniors Grayson Millette and Aidan Piazza in the first round.

