HERSHEY – Windber Area senior Matthew Kozar won both of his matches in the PIAA Class 2A singles tournament on Friday at the Hershey Racquet Club.
The three-time District 5 champion defeated Cathedral Prep senior Thomas Prichard 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round and Lewisburg senior Evan Cecchini 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinals.
Kozar meets North Catholic junior Nicholas Scheller in Saturday’s semifinals at 8 a.m. Both the championship and consolation matches are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Richland senior Vignesh Elangovan dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Western Wayne senior Lenny Maiocco in the first round on Friday.
In the doubles tournament, Somerset junior Mckay Ross and sophomore Liam Egle fell 6-2, 6-0 to Fairview seniors Grayson Millette and Aidan Piazza in the first round.
