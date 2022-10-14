It’s one thing to have a guy who can rush for 100 yards in a single game, even more so to get to 200 yards.
The good news for the Windber Ramblers is that they still have some time left with one running back who rushed for even more than that.
Senior John Shuster rushed for 303 yards on 21 carries and racked up five touchdowns as the Ramblers went on to crush Juniata Valley 56-7 Friday night at Windber Stadium.
“He’s been a stud for us for four years,” Rambler coach Matt Grohal said. “It starts with his work ethic in the offseason and preparation. The line up front has blocked phenomenally for him. He’d be the first guy to give the credit to that offensive line.”
Shuster reached the end zone for the first time in the opening quarter from 4 yards out to make it 14-0 with 4:10 to go.
The Green Hornets made it interesting as their defense came up with a fumble recovery which was turned into a 26-yard pass from Reid Edwards to Jacob Rodkey to make it 14-7 after one.
Windber then began to run away as Shuster added a second score early in the second on a 23-yard draw to make it 21-7.
He later put the game away on an 88-yard scramble which put the home team up 35-7 with 6:50 to play in the half.
“We just played great as a team tonight,” Shuster said. “We came out hard, executed, and I thought that was key.”
Juniata Valley coach Bill Musser had nothing but positive words for the Ramblers star running back.
“He’s the full package,” Musser said. “He’s speed, he’s power, never stops running. You literally have to have two, three people on him. He’s a special, special athlete.
“Not much you can do sometimes when he gets going.”
The Ramblers passing game also got in on the action with a pair of touchdown passes from Ethan Brady to his brother Evan. That was later followed by another toss from Ethan Brady to Blake Kolsky to put the home team up 42-7 at the half.
“Just couldn’t be more proud of the effort from our guys,” Grohal said. “We played great defense again. They got a lot of fire power, and we were able to take most of that away.”
Windber racked up 369 yards on the ground and outgained the Green Hornets 455-74.
“They’re a well-coached team, they do what they do extremely well,” Musser said.” They’re very physical, and I thought at times tonight we didn’t match the physicality.”
Windber will look to keep the momentum rolling next week as they make the trip to Conemaugh Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.