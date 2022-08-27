CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Fairfield attempted an onside kick to begin Saturday's game in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Showcase, but Windber wasn't fooled a bit, falling on it just shy of the midfield stripe. The Ramblers wasted little time getting in the end zone on their way to a 57-0 beatdown of the Knights.
It took the Ramblers just five plays to get on the board when senior star tailback John Shuster toted the ball 22 yards to make it 7-0 just 94 seconds into the contest.
"We practice for onside kicks all the time, so we were prepared for it," Ramblers coach Matt Grohal said. "That helped us to get off to a quick start. If they recover it and go down to score, maybe they get a little momentum."
Fairfield (0-1) managed a pair of first downs on its opening possession, but the drive stalled out with a Knights punt giving Windber possession at its own 37.
It took 11 plays for the Ramblers to move the 63 yards as Shuster rolled in from 10 yards away on a sweep to double the lead with 2:33 left in the first quarter.
Bryson Costa's pop-up kickoff was recovered by Windber at the Knights' 29.
Luke Hostetter scored on a 3-yard run and Windber was up 21-0 before the first quarter horn had sounded.
Windber took possession with just over seven minutes to go until intermission and was quickly in the endzone after Colin Marx took a carry 65 yards to the paint. He went up the middle before busting outside and outrunning all of the pursuing Knights.
Shuster then capped the first half scoring with a 34-yard score on a jet sweep down the right sideline with 1:15 to play in the second quarter. Shuster stepped out of a tackle at the 20-yard line and scooted the rest of the way untouched.
The bell cow of Windber's offense finished the day with 142 yards on 15 carries to go with three scores.
"John had a pretty good game today, though probably less of a workload than he'll have most weeks," Grohal said. "He's our only skill guy back from last season, but I'm happy with how some of our young guys played today."
With the running clock already in play as the third quarter began, Windber tacked on a pair of scores in the third quarter and an additional one in the fourth.
Blake Klosky scored the first one with 7:56 left in the third on a 39-yard scamper, then Hostettler added his second touchdown on a 23-yard jaunt with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
Lucas Rummel put a bow on the scoring when he fought his way in from 4 yards out with 5:51 to play in the contest.
The last two scoring drives for the Ramblers came with their backups on the field.
"We got a lot of guys in the game and we got out of here healthy," Grohal said. "We practiced hard all week to prepare for this game. We don't take anyone lightly and they had a good team last season."
Windber outgained the Knights, 417-109, and earned 17 first downs to Fairfield's seven. Marx joined Shuster in hitting the century mark on the ground, carrying five times for 100 yards, while Klosky toted the rock four times for 59 yards.
"We tried to do our research and found some highlights from last season online," Fairfield coach Jason Thurston said. "So we knew some of what they like to do, but they graduated almost everyone. So they're a much different team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.