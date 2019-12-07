WINDBER – Gina Gaye had 15 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Kylie Ashbrook chipped in 12 points and helped control the glass as the Windber Ramblers defeated the St. Joseph’s Wolfpack 45-39 to advance to Saturday’s championship game of the Windber Area Athletic Boosters Association Tournament.
“We worked together as team very well tonight,” Ashbrook said. “We had our big Amanda Cominsky out tonight, but all the girls talked about it and we stepped up to help fill that void.”
Windber got out of the gate early and used their inside attack to score the game’s opening nine points forcing St. Joseph’s coach Katie Sosnoskie into an early timeout to calm down her team.
After the timeout the Wolfpack got a quick basket from Maggie Mangene to get them on the board making it 9-2, but Gaye added the next four points as Windber dominated the glass in the first quarter holding a 17-4 lead after one.
In the second quarter St. Joseph’s began to heat up from the field. The Wolfpack outscored Windber 9-6 as the Ramblers began to find themselves in foul trouble sending Gaye to the bench for most of the quarter. The Wolfpack’s Kathleen Simander had six points in the quarter including a deep 3-pointer as they cut the lead to 23-13 at the half.
The third quarter saw both teams shooting go very cold, and the Wolfpack controlled the boards. At the midpoint of the quarter Simander hit a trey, and then she added the final basket as the quarter ended with the Windber lead cut to six at 36-30.
Another three by Simander midway through the fourth cut the Windber lead to just two points and after teammate Camryn Eby hit a foul shot it was 38-37 with 2:55 left in the game.
After a timeout the Ramblers came out inspired and controlled the glass in the game’s final minutes with Ashbrook finishing off the scoring with a steal for a layup making it 45-39 in favor of Windber.
“We came out and got a good start early, but our rebounding left us in the second and third and they made it close,” Windber coach Cory Pavlosky said. “I had to give the girls a little extra motivation or gentle persuasion there with three minutes to go, and they responded.
“The girls have to learn that a good first quarter and fourth quarter isn’t going to cut it, when we play the schedule that we have.”
In the opener, United’s Maizee Fry dominated the glass and added 23 points to lead all scorers, and teammate Jordyn Travis added 12 as the Lions defeated the Everett Warriors 51-32 to set up a date with Windber in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“For the first game I am very happy,” United coach Paul Hall said. “Fry had a huge night, but I thought our guard play was very good tonight as well. You can see that when they double Fry they are going to get some open shots, and they hit some of them. We lost to Everett twice last year by a couple points each time so it’s nice to get a win over them tonight. If we come out and play like we did tonight, we will have a great chance on Saturday night.”
“They are a scrappy team and they have a strong center,” Pavlosky said about United.
“We are going to have to hit the boards and do a better job on the glass and that is going to be my message to the team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.