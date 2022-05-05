WINDBER, Pa. – Three Windber Area High School student-athletes announced their college intentions on Thursday.
Cole Strick committed to Mount Aloysius College to play NCAA Division III baseball under veteran coach and Athletic Director Kevin Kime in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
Brady Russo will attend Geneva College to play NCAA Division III football for coach Geno DeMarco in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Coby Romanchock will head to St. Francis University to compete in esports for coach Ethan Wingard.
“This is always a very special and proud day for our student-athletes who make that commitment to college,” Windber Athletic Director Steve Slatcoff said.
Strick is a veteran performer on Windber baseball coach Dan Clark’s squad.
In the first 12 games of this season, Strick has a .629 batting average (22-for-35) with 17 runs, 15 RBIs, seven doubles and nine stolen bases.
In 51 career games through Wednesday, he posted a .433 batting average (65-for-150) with 57 runs, 32 RBIs, 20 doubles, one triple and one homer. He stole 38 bases.
On the mound, Strick had a 1-1 record this season and was 4-1 as a junior.
“Mount Aloysius and Coach Kime really made me feel like family, even when I visited for the first time,” said Strick, who intends to major in business administration/sports management. “Their facilities are amazing. I just love everything about that campus.”
Strick said he’s willing to adapt to any role he’s asked to fill at the next level.
“I’ll do anything that they want me to,” he said. “I can play anywhere and do anything they want me to. They’re looking at me as a two-way (position player-pitcher). Pitching and anywhere in the field.”
He is the son of Allen Strick and Leanna Schindling.
Russo was an imposing presence along the Ramblers line as Windber combined to win 24 games against eight losses in three seasons since 2019.
The 6-foot-2, 270-pound two-way tackle was a key part of Windber’s 11-1 season in 2021.
Russo made 14 solo tackles and 49 stops as the Ramblers won the WestPAC championship and defeated Heritage Conference winner Cambria Heights in the Appalachian Bowl.
In his career, Russo made 32 solo stops and 108 tackles for coach Matt Grohal’s Ramblers.
“When I first met Coach DeMarco, he sat down with me and my grandfather for about an hour. He really took the time to invest in me,” Russo said of the Geneva coach. “They’re looking at me as a nose tackle and various other positions along the defensive line.”
Russo intends to major in secondary education/history.
“I had great coaches who mentored me along the way and really took an interest in me,” Russo said of his experience at Windber. “They built me up for my success.
“My best memory is seeing how people described how it felt like the old times at Windber. It felt like there was a pride coming back. That’s my best memory.”
He is the son of Joseph Russo and Renee Thomas.
Romanchock will join a St. Francis University program that has been a leader in the evolution of esports at the college level.
“It’s just a great program. They were very developed in it, which is impressive because not a lot of schools are at this point,” Romanchok said. “Their academics were very impressive as well.”
Romanchok excels at "Rocket League," a vehicular soccer video game, which made him an even better fit for St. Francis University. He also played "Valorant."
“It was exciting finding out the level he was at in Rocket League and seeing how involved he was in other things in the school,” St. Francis University’s Wingard said. “We’re getting really an amazing player and a great asset to the campus community as a whole.
“I think he’s ready to be a leader coming in as a freshman. We’re excited getting someone local, someone who can give back to the area.”
The son of Paul Romanchock and Beth Barry, Coby Romanchock is ready to take another step in esports.
“Competitively, I’ve only been playing two years, but I’ve been playing since my middle school years,” Romanchock said. “Rocket League is the one that I got the scholarship for. I also play Valorant a good bit.”
