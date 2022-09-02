WINDBER – The Windber Ramblers have been one of the most dominant teams in the state through two weeks of the high school football season.
On Friday night, the Ramblers trounced visiting Tussey Mountain 64-8 at Windber Stadium.
Through two weeks of the 2022 season, Windber is outscoring its opponents 121-8 with a perfect 2-0 record.
“I think today, we just came out hungry as a team and from the start, we just worked hard and played until the end of the game,” senior tailback John Shuster said following his team’s commanding victory.
Shuster finished with 14 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns.
He led a three-headed monster of a rushing attack for the Ramblers that also included Blake Klosky (78 yards 2 touchdowns) and Colin Marx (64 yards, one touchdown).
The trio has seemingly picked off where the 2021 Windber squad finished off and despite losing key members from that team, the Ramblers have kept it rolling.
“You take out Nick Dom, Devon Tomlinson and Keith Carney and just plug these guys,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said.
“We got young guys ready to go, and you can throw Luke Hostetler into that mix as well.
“We’ve got a plethora of talented and athletic guys, so it’s a good problem to have. I think whatever the defense is giving us, we can kind of just pick and choose.”
The Ramblers marched right down the field and scored on all six offensive possessions in the first half.
Winder’s first team defense only surrendered nine yards of offense to Tussey Mountain.
“In my tenure, I think that’s the best half football we’ve ever played: offense, defense, and special teams,” Grohal said. “We were really sharp on offense and defense was just lights out again and special teams was really good as well.
“We played on a short field with those punt returns in the first half and it was a total team effort tonight.
“I really like where we’re at right now. These guys have worked so hard and just had a sour taste in their mouth with the way the season ended last year and they’ve just come to work every day. I just couldn’t be more proud to be their coach.”
Windber substituted liberally from the second quarter on, but kept rotating in the starters to keep them fresh. The Ramblers have a big showdown with Berlin Brothersvalley in three weeks, and Grohal is trying to find the balance in keeping his guys ready for the bigger games on the schedule despite the lopsided scores.
“When we played Berlin last year, whatever it was Week 6 or 7, we hadn’t played a full game,” Grohal said.
“At some point, our guys have got to play more than 15 minutes of football to prepare. We’ve got a tough road coming up here and our guys have got to play. We tried to sub down as quick as we can, but it is what it is.”
The second half was played with a running clock as Windber took a 42-0 lead into the break.
Shuster got two second-half carries, the latter of which went for a 22-yard score.
Tussey Mountain eventually found the end zone when junior quarterback Landon Myers darted in from 35 yards out, but Windber answered with a 70-yard kickoff return from Marx for his second score of the game.
Windber returns to action next Friday when it hosts rival Conemaugh Valley. Tussey Mountain will host Inter-County Conference rival Mount Union next week.
