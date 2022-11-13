District 5 Class 1A champion Windber Area will play at District 3 champ Steelton-Highspire at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the PIAA football playoffs.
Windber (11-1) defeated Northern Bedford County 14-0 to claim the district title on Thursday. The Ramblers are ranked No. 6 in Class 1A by Pennsylvania Football News.
District 3 champion Steelton-Highspire (9-1), ranked No. 1 in the latest Pennsylvania Football News poll, topped District 12 member Belmont Charter 46-6 on Saturday.
The Steamrollers, who won the 2020 PIAA Class 1A title, defeated Fairfield 62-6 on Nov. 5 in the District 3 title game. Windber beat Fairfield 57-0 in the season opener on Aug. 27.
Steelton-Highspire has outscored its opponents 509-198 this season. Its only loss came to Westinghouse, 39-18, on Sept. 2.
On Saturday, No. 2 seed Northern Cambria takes on fellow Heritage Conference foe and No. 1 seed Penns Manor at 7 p.m. at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium in the District 6 Class 1A title game.
Northern Cambria (9-3) defeated rival Cambria Heights 41-0 in Saturday’s semifinal round. Penns Manor (11-1) topped Portage 21-7.
On Sept. 30, Penns Manor beat Northern Cambria 40-14.
