A total of 140 local children from kindergarten through seventh grade will attend Sunday’s clinic at the Windber Area High School gymnasium hosted by the Mount Aloysius College volleyball team and coaches.
The free clinic, which runs from 1 to 3 p.m., offers an opportunity to learn and practice basic skills and expand their knowledge of volleyball.
Attendees will work with Mount Aloysius College coach and Windber graduate Brianna Baker and members of the Mounties women’s volleyball team.
This is the fifth time the Mount Aloysius women’s volleyball team has offered this clinic and this is the largest group set to attend.
