WINDBER, Pa. – The 2023 season provides a change of scenery for the Windber athletic department as it left its longtime home in the WestPAC for the Inter-County Conference
Led by one running back finally getting an opportunity to start, it made quite an entrance on the football field.
Luke Hostetler put up a staggering 326 yards on the ground on 22 carries with four touchdowns as the Ramblers pummeled Glendale 51-6 Friday night at Windber Stadium.
“We know how good he is,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said of Hostetler’s performance. “He could’ve been our feature back last year, but he was just one of them guys who had to wait his turn.
“Back to his freshman year, he got a lot of meaningful reps in big games. This atmosphere is not too big for him.”
The Ramblers wasted no time on the first play from scrimmage as Tanner Barkley found Evan Brady for a 28-yard pass for a first down. That set Barkley up to finish off the drive a play later on a 5-yard keeper to get the home team on the board.
Hostetler took over the show from there, as he scored from 79 yards out on the next offensive drive to give Windber a 14-0 lead.
Hostetler is proud to have the chance to take over the reins at the running back position from another great at the position.
“It was an honor to backup John Shuster, but I give it all to the guys up front,” he said. “They did a helluva job tonight.”
Coming up on the half the Ramblers scored again as Barkley found Brady again on a jump pass for a 30-0 advantage at the half.
“The disciplined style of football that they play leaves little room for you to make mistakes,” Glendale coach Dave Trexler said. “Once you do, they capitalize, and they just magnify them.”
Bryson Costa also enjoyed a great night kicking, as all but one kick ended up in a touchback and he scored on a 41-yard field goal.
The one touchback he didn’t get ended up breaking the shutout as Connor Potutschnig returned it 97 yards to end zone.
The Rambler defense, otherwise, pitched a shutout and helped neutralize three turnovers while also producing a takeaway to set up Hostetler’s touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Windber’s virtually brand-new defensive starting lineup held the Vikings to just 70 yards total and three first downs.
“We got eight or nine new starters, and they did a good job,” Grohal said. “We think we have the pieces, we just got to find the right puzzle to them together with. Coach Tallion had them flying around. Overall, it’s a good win to start the new conference.”
Trexler is taking these positives into next week’s game at Meyersdale.
“The score doesn’t show it, but there’s a lot of positive things that we saw through it,” Trexler said. “We know it’s a work at progress. We know we got some younger players. Windber is a great program. Coach (Matt) Grohal has a system going, and they do the little things right.
“That’s a credit to them.”
Windber finished the night with 460 yards of total offense – 392 yards on the ground on 39 carries. The Ramblers will look for their second win in conference play when they make the trip to Curwensville for their first road game.
