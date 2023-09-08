SAXTON, Pa. – Windber scored 21 points in the first quarter and 14 more in the second to jump ahead on host Tussey Mountain. The Ramblers' fast start was too much for the Titans as the visitors prevailed 49-16 in the Inter-County Conference South Division opener for both teams.
The Ramblers are 3-0 for the fourth consecutive season.
"I thought we had a complete game tonight," Windber coach Matt Grohal said. "We were really good in all three phases of the game. We jumped out to a big lead and got some valuable reps for our younger guys."
Windber's Bryce Chicarell began the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run with 7:53 in the first quarter. Bryson Costa's extra point made it 7-0. Evan Brady hauled in a 20-yard scoring pass from Tanner Barkley just 2:02 later to go up 14-0. Luke Hostetler's 14-yard touchdown scamper put the Ramblers up 21-0 at the end of the first.
In the second, Chicarell added a 23-yard touchdown run with 4:05 remaining. Hostetler found paydirt from 4 yards out as the Ramblers led 35-0 at halftime.
Hostetler's 33-yard run and Dylan Woodruff's 4-yard plunge increased the advantage to 49-0 at the end of three quarters. Costa was 7-for-7 on extra points.
Tussey Mountain closed the scoring with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Kyler Coffman caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Landon Myers. Isaiah Sosak added a 4-yard scoring scamper. Both conversions were successful.
Hostetler finished with 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. He hauled in a pass for 49 yards. Barkley completed 4 of 10 passes for 96 yards and a score. Brady caught three passes for 47 yards. Chicarell carried the ball five times for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
Windber hosts Meyersdale (2-1) next Friday.
