LOYSBURG, Pa. – If there’s one thing that Windber wide-receiver and free safety Keith Charney didn’t like about the Ramblers latest mercy-rule game, it was something on the Northern Bedford side of the scoreboard.
“We don’t really like the scoreboard with seven up there,” he said. “(Playing great defense) has definitely been a point of pride. We got to make sure it’s a goose egg next time.”
The good news, though, is that the Ramblers got off to a fast start once again and ended up crushing the Black Panthers, 56-7, Friday night at Panther Community Stadium.
“We’ve been starting fast offensively in all of our games, and it was nice to get the ball and score quickly,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “Our defense has been stout, so it really puts them behind the 8-ball a little bit. We’ve got so many weapons on offense and it’s so hard to defend us.”
The Rambler quick strike offense was set up by Dylan Tomlinson returning the opening kickoff back to the Northern Bedford 48-yard line. He’d finish off the drive with a 39-yard touchdown run.
Fast forward to the closing minutes and Charney would come up with a pick six from 48-yards out to give the Ramblers a 22-0 lead after one.
“First I looked left, and then I heard my corner No. 1 Nick Dom screaming, ‘Right! Right! Right!’ and then I just took it to the house right,” Charney said.
Charney finished with four catches for 78 yards with two more scores, one on a 50-yard reception from Aiden Gray.
“He’s a mismatch for anybody at the Single-A or Double-A level,” Grohal said. “He’s the best athlete in the school, and last year he was on the golf team. We got him back where he belongs.”
“We felt good about our game plan, we know what they’re running on offense, we’re calling out their plays,” Northern Bedford coach Garry Black said.
“They’re just better than us. Those athletes that they have, that’s one of the better teams I’ve seen play.”
Windber’s offense outgained the Panthers by an incredible 415-93 margin, including a difference of 318-78 on the ground. John Shuster led the efforts with 120 yards on 12 carries and three scores.
“We’ve always been able to score points,” Grohal said. “We thought when our defense could meet our offensive potential, we had a chance to be really special. Those guys are flying to the football, and those defensive coaches do a great job of prepping them. I couldn’t be more proud to coach these guys right now.”
Windber returns home next Friday to face Tussey Mountain.
