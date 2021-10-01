WINDBER – Windber has had no issues overwhelming its opponents early on in its first six games of the season.
Friday was no exception.
The Ramblers tallied an astounding 330 yards of total offense in the first half and forced four turnovers as they stayed unbeaten with a 63-0 beatdown of Meyersdale on Friday.
“It’s been like that all year,” said Windber coach Matt Grohal about his offense overwhelming teams from the start. “That’s six games in a row where we’ve either scored on our opening drive or we’ve forced a three-and-out and scored. When you put teams behind like that, it just wears on their psyches a little bit.”
The Ramblers scored six times over the span of nine minutes in the first quarter.
A host of Windber running backs took turns gashing the Red Raiders, but junior John Shuster led the charge with 113 yards and two TDs on only six carries.
Windber’s starting offensive line dominated in the first two quarters. That experienced group, which includes four seniors and a junior, opened up gaping holes with ease as Windber totaled 227 yards on the ground in the first half.
“It all starts up front. Our line has been tremendous all year long,” said Grohal on why the offense flows so well. “Those skill guys will be the first to tell you that it’s because of the guys up front. Hats off to the line. They controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Windber senior quarterback Aiden Gray was an efficent 5 of 5 passing for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the first half before he and the vast majority of the Ramblers offense took a seat in the second half.
Windber’s Nick Dom, Blake Klosky, Colin Marx and Luke Hostetler all had rushing touchdowns
Excluding a kneel-down with just seconds left in the first half, Windber (6-0) scored on each of its first eight possessions. Six of those eight started in Meyersdale territory in large part because of Charney, who ripped off huge chunks of yardage on several different punt returns. Charney also intercepted a pass on a third-down-and-11 on Meyersdale’s opening drive.
“We’re just blessed to have great athletes at all of the skill positions,” Grohal said. “We’re just trying to spread the ball and make teams defend the whole field. Our offense is really clicking right now.”
Meyersdale quarterback Drake Sellers got the start in place of his older brother Daulton who was out for the second consecutive week. The sophomore went 4 of 18 for 21 yards and three interceptions.
“That’s one heck of a ball club,” said Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson about Windber. “That’s one of the best teams that I’ve seen in my time coaching. We knew the fight we were up against tonight. My guys didn’t quit, and I’m proud of them. We’ll keep fighting through all of this adversity.”
Despite Windber winning all six of its games by an average of 50 points, the Ramblers shut out an opponent for the first time this season.
Windber visits Berlin Brothersvalley next Friday in a battle for sole possession of first place in the WestPAC. Meyersdale, which is still in search of its first win, hosts Conemaugh Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.