Windber Area High School senior Cole Strick was named Most Valuable Player on the 2022 all-Somerset County baseball team.
His Ramblers teammate junior Joe Reynolds also was on the first team.
Strick batted .577 with 30 hits, 27 runs, 19 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 11 doubles, one triple and three home runs in 2022. The Mount Aloysius recruit slugged 1.000 and recorded an on-base percentage of .667. Strick struck out 11 batters in 6 1/3 innings.
Others on the first team are Berlin Brothersvalley senior Caleb Leonard and sophomore Pace Prosser, Conemaugh Township senior Brady Kist and junior Tyler Weber, North Star sophomores Cayden Turner and Connor Yoder, Rockwood seniors Jack Pletcher and Andrew Weaver and Shanksville-Stonycreek junior Ian Fox and senior Ty Walker.
The second team included Berlin Brothersvalley sophomore Craig Jarvis, Conemaugh Township senior Jackson Byer, sophomore Larry Weaver and junior Tanner Shirley, Meyersdale junior Ryan Sechler, North Star freshman Andy Retassie Rockwood senior Carson Modrak, junior Johnathan Felesky and freshman Carson Brown, Shanksville-Stonycreek sophomore Christian Musser and Windber freshman Lucas Oleksa and sophomore Andrew Scalia.
Honorable mention selections included Berlin Brothersvalley senior Carson Webreck and junior Cory Jose, Conemaugh Township junior Aiden Prior, Meyersdale freshman Bradin Schrock and junior Braden Kretchman, North Star seniors Garrett Huszek and Tim Tretter and sophomores Braden Livingston and Glendon Griffith, Rockwood sophomore Aaron Show and junior Luke Beahr, Shade sophmore David Leipchack and junior Blake Marek, Shanksville-Stonycreek senior Zion Manthey and sophomore Isaac Jamison, Turkeyfoot Valley senior Kameron Kemp and freshman Zach Ryan and Windber senior Aiden Gray.
