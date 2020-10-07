WINDBER – Win No. 100 for Paul Buza looked similar to many of the other 99 victories he’s picked up as head coach of the Windber girls’ soccer program.
It started with a strong defense, included solid goalkeeping and precision attacking options.
“I can’t say enough about our defense,” Buza said after the Ramblers beat rival Conemaugh Township 3-0 on Wednesday night. “That was my philosophy early in my career – build from the defense up.
“I insist on a strong defense, and those girls are a wall back there. Those girls are amazing. They don’t get enough credit.”
Defenders Kylie Ashbrook, Lindsey Custer, Paige Strushenksy and Harmony Jablon made life difficult for Conemaugh Township all night as Windber improved to 9-0 on the season. The Ramblers have outscored their opposition 53-4.
“The Windber defense put together a wall that we found hard to penetrate,” said Conemaugh Township coach Angie Berzonski, whose team struggled to adapt to the artificial turf early in the game. “I thought we had better possession and anticipation in the second half.”
Kaylee Dowdell, Anna Steinbeck and Mariah Andrews scored for the Ramblers, and Lexi James recorded the shutout.
“I thought we played well,” Buza said. “I didn’t mention this milestone at all – not that we need much more motivation than playing our rivals Township, which is a great team by the way. It’s nice to beat them. To get the milestone against them is good. Apparently, it was on the back of their minds, too.”
The Ramblers started three freshmen, seven sophomores and one senior against Conemaugh Township, providing ample evidence of the strong youth program in Windber.
“We’ve had some amazing junior high coaches over the years,” Buza said. “Our feeder programs – our AYSOs and our travel teams – are dedicated. Every one of these girls has dreamed from the time they’re 8, 10, 12-years-old, they want to get to this level and play for the Lady Ramblers.”
Buza took over as head coach in 2014 and led the Ramblers to District 5 titles in 2016, ’17 and ’18. His 2017 squad went 21-2 and reached the final eight in the PIAA playoffs. Buza said Wednesday’s milestone is not an individual achievement.
“I’ve had some great, great girls over the years,” he said. “Coaching staff is second to none. My assistants are amazing. This isn’t just my milestone. This is all theirs. It’s on them.”
The Ramblers grabbed the lead in the ninth minute, as Dowdell split two
Township defenders and slotted a ball past keeper Chloe Shaulis, who charged out to try to stop Dowdell.
Windber’s second goal was a thing of beauty, as Andrews’ long throw-in found Steinbeck down the left side. The sophomore converted the opportunity by tucking a shot just past Shaulis’ outstretched left leg but inside the far post.
Shaulis played well in the loss, and Berzonski felt that the third goal, which Andrews poked in after Shaulis made an initial save, should not have counted.
“I think she had it in her hands and she had possession,” the Indians coach said. "It’s hard for me to make that call from here, but I could see it from here, and she told me later.”
Shaulis was a commanding presence in goal and snuffed out a number of other Windber opportunities.
“She’s a senior captain and she’s been a four-year starter,” Berzonski said, noting that Shaulis has only missed 8 minutes of game time during her career. “I think you can tell by the way she carries herself. She had 16 saves tonight, by our tally, at least, and they weren’t easy. They have a strong attack. I give her a lot of credit.”
The Indians’ best scoring chances came in the final 21 minutes of the game. Junior Taylor Shaffer’s shot went wide left of the goal in the 59th minute, and James was forced to make her most difficult save 30 seconds later, when Emilee Roman’s shot from distance was deflected, requiring a diving stop.
The Ramblers played without senior Natalie Buza, who had scored 22 goals in their first eight games. She was injured in last week’s 7-0 win at North Star and was in a walking boot on Wednesday.
“She got hurt,” Coach Buza said. “She’s one of 17. It’s next man up. Her production, we’re going to miss it, but literally, that’s the way we’re taking it. We’ve all got good attitudes about it, and it’s next man up.”
The Indians fell to 4-4-1 on the season but Berzonski likes the progress she has seen from her squad and wouldn’t mind playing the Ramblers again in the playoffs.
“Congratulations to Coach Buza, and hopefully we get to see them again this season,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.